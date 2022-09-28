xQc vs Kai Cenat: Who is the bigger Twitch streamer in 2022?

By amassing a whopping 90K subscribers within two years of starting off as a Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat has already cemented his place among the biggest content creators on the platform.

With an average concurrent viewership in the tens of thousands, it is only natural that Kai has been compared to pre-established giants in the streaming world. His explosive growth on the platform saw him increase his sub count by an astonishing rate, going from 80K to 90K in the span of a couple of days.

A good way to gauge how big Kai Cenat has gotten on the purple platform would be to compare his 2022 statistics with those of other major streamers. And who better to compare him with than one of the most popular streamers on the Amazon-owned platform, Felix "xQc."

xQc vs Kai Cenat: The biggest streamer of 2022 by the numbers

Kai became the most subscribed English channel on the platform on September 24. According to Twitch Tracker, at the time of writing this article, he had over 93.6K active subs, giving him a 12K lead on xQc's 81K.

Although both the streamers have a huge presence on the platform, there is a stark difference in the type of content they create. Without further ado, let's take a deep dive into how they fare against each other.

Kai Cenat's stream analysis for 2022

Born and brought up in New York, Kai Cenat was attracted to a life of content creation from a young age and became a successful content creator on YouTube. Known for his short comedy skits, he only began streaming on Twitch in January 2021. As of September 2022, he has amassed 2.2 million followers under his belt.

His energetic streams, coupled with multiple high-level collaborations with other streamers, have no doubt helped him build a loyal community. Kai Cenat frequently appears on talk shows, podcasts, and dating shows on Adin Ross's streams, and he also streams with his fellow AMP house members.

Famous creators such as ImDavisss, Fanum, Agent 00, and Duke Dennis frequently appear on his stream, and because he lives in the AMP house, in-house collaborations are also a major part of his content. Stuff like Prank Wars, where different groups living in the house prank each other with fireworks and squirt guns, often cause his clips to go viral.

Kai Cenat's channel graph for the year 2022 (Image via Twitch Tracker)

In 2022 alone, Kai Cenat grew his channel by 1.35 million followers. With 864 hours streamed and an average viewership of 42 million viewers, all metrics suggest an upward trend. This means that his channel is still growing and will likely break the 100K subs goal in a few weeks.

xQc's stream analysis for 2022

xQc also didn't really start off as a streamer but was trying to make it big in the esports world. He played Overwatch for both the national Canadian team and Dallas Fuel, but his career was short-lived and he became a full-time streamer in 2020.

As a player who streamed during his stint at the Overwatch League, Felix had acquired quite some support. xQc has a whopping 11.2 million followers on Twitch in September 2022, knocking Kai Cenat's 2.1 million completely out of the park.

xQc's channel graph for the year 2022 (Image via Twitch Tracker)

Having said that, xQc had a good headstart, so let's look at the numbers pertaining to this year. Since January, the Juicer has grown his channel by 1.4 million followers. Having streamed for an impressive 2.6K hours, he had an average viewership of 72.7K.

xQc vs Kai Cenat verdict

The Canadian streamer has built a loyal community of millions who have made him one of the biggest content creators on the platform. According to Twitch Tracker, xQc's channel was the most watched channel in the last 30 days (18 million hours watched), while Kai Cenat is behind by more than five million (12.8 million hours watched).

The top five streamers on the platform in the last 30 days (Image via Twitch Tracker)

Determining the bigger streamer is not all about the numbers, but here are some direct comparisons with the winners in each category typed in bold.

Streamer name Kai Cenat xQc Followers gained in 2022 1.35 M 1.44 M Hours watched in 2022 36.5 M 189 M Hours streamed in 2022 864 2,605 Average Viewership in 2022 42,191 72,702 Subscriber count on September 27, 2022 93,623 81,022 Follower count on September 27, 2022 2.18 M 11.1 M

Both the streamers have broken the Twitch glass ceiling, and it is clear from the graphs numbers that Kai Cenat's explosive growth has made him a worthy contender for the title of 'King of Twitch.' His lower numbers in terms of hours watched correspond to his vastly lower number of hours streamed. However, xQc's high numbers indicate that he won't be giving up his title without a fight.

