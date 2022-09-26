CouRageJD Fall Guys tournament: Date, time, prize pool, and more

On September 26, YouTube Gaming sensation Jack "CouRageJD" surprised the gaming community by announcing that he would be hosting two of the "biggest" Fall Guys tournaments this week.

The content creator took to Twitter to hype the event and claimed that the production value was "insane." CouRageJD stated that the first tournament would feature more than 350,000 Crowns (an in-game currency representing a Fall Guys win) in the lobby. His tweet stated:

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD Dear Twitter,



This week I'm hosting the 2 biggest tournaments of my life on Fall Guys.



The graphics and production look INSANE. I am so excited.



350,000+ Crowns in the lobby tomorrow at 9 AM PT. The craziest lobby of all-time. Hope to see you all there!



The first tournament will commence at 9:00 am PT on Tuesday, September 27 and will feature a prize pool of $20,000. The second tournament is a flagship event scheduled for Friday, September 30, with a prize pool of $100,000.

CouRageJD set to host "major" Fall Guys tournament with a prize pool of $100,000

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



We are talking about multiple WR record holders and 350,000+ crowns in one lobby... people like this Tomorrow @CouRageJD is hosting a $20,000 Fall Guys tournament with ALL PRO players, one of the biggest events for the scene to dateWe are talking about multiple WR record holders and 350,000+ crowns in one lobby... people like this Tomorrow @CouRageJD is hosting a $20,000 Fall Guys tournament with ALL PRO players, one of the biggest events for the scene to dateWe are talking about multiple WR record holders and 350,000+ crowns in one lobby... people like this https://t.co/JAMjeaTRf4

The 100 Thieves co-owner's social media announcement gained a lot of traction, and numerous community members joined the discussion.

One Twitter user tagged Facebook Gaming streamer Adamsnackss and remarked that the latter should be part of the competition:

Another Twitter user urged CouRageJD to invite Spanish content creator and Twitch Rivals winner Keroro:

EdwinMG @EdwinMG19 @CouRageJD Can you please invited @MrKeroro10 he is one the best pro in Spanish community @CouRageJD Can you please invited @MrKeroro10 he is one the best pro in Spanish community

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" wanted to know if the YouTuber invited any professional players:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky @CouRageJD plz tell me you invited some Fall Guys pros @CouRageJD plz tell me you invited some Fall Guys pros

CourRageJD responded by saying that he was confused:

The YouTube Gaming sensation announced the second Fall Guys tournament a few moments later. He described it as a "major" event in which several prominent streaming personalities would compete for $100,000.

Jack followed up by mentioning that he was looking forward to inviting some of the top-tier Spanish and French-speaking content creators who play Fall Guys. His tweet read:

"Hey guys - I'm hosting a MAJOR Fall Guys Tournament with many of the top streamers on Friday... With that said, I want to invite some top Spanish and French speaking creatros! Who plays some Fall guys (NOT PROS LOL) and would be down to compete for $100,000 on Friday, Sept. 30?"

The second tweet was an instant hit, and more than 90 gamers and content creators joined the discussion. French Twitch streamer Onutrem was ready to join the event and tweeted:

Another French content creator Guill vouched for Onutrem and stated that the latter deserved to be a part of the tournament:

Spanish esports personality and shoutcaster Paola Alejandra was also ready to participate:

Paola Alejandra @pancakepow 🏽‍♀️ or if you need a caster @CouRageJD Si🏽‍♀️ or if you need a caster @CouRageJD Si 🙋🏽‍♀️ or if you need a caster

StoneMountain64 requested that CouRageJD invite internet personality Mirrey_Tv:

MirreyTv @Mirrey_Tv @StoneMountain64

@CouRageJD Would love to be a part of this. I suck and speak spanish @StoneMountain64 @CouRageJD Would love to be a part of this. I suck and speak spanish✅

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Tamachii @TamachiiFR @CouRageJD o/ French streamer, event and tournament organisator, playing since the start of the game @CouRageJD o/ French streamer, event and tournament organisator, playing since the start of the game

CouRage is a former Twitch streamer who often collaborates with notable internet personalities such as Tyler "Ninja," Guy "Dr DisRespect," Matthew "Nadeshot," to play games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Apex Legends.

