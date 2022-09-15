“I talked so much s**t” - Dr DisRespect explains why his Call of Duty partnership was dissolved

During a recent livestream, YouTube Gaming icon Guy "Dr DisRespect" revealed why the Activision partnership dissolved and explained why he was not invited to the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event.

Dr. DisRespect said that his relationship with Activision deteriorated because he spoke critically of the first-person shooter. He stated:

"They straight up said the reason why is because I talked so much s**t."

Dr DisRespect provides details about his relationship with Activision and Call of Duty partnership

The "Two-Time Champion" got together with fellow YouTube Gaming streamer Jack "CouRageJD" to play Apex Legends. At the two-hour mark of the September 14 livestream, Dr DisRespect decided to shed some light on his Activision partnership, and said:

"I found out why the Two-Time is not invited to Call of Duty: Next Event Intel or Activision does not want to work with the Doc. I mean, you talk about... just a bunch of phonies over here. Right?"

The former Twitch streamer stated that he canceled the meeting with Activision because he did not want to talk to the "phonies" there:

"Basically, the Two-Time, I'm talking about me. This is another true story. In fact, I canceled the meeting because I didn't want to talk with the phonies. I don't have the time for fake people and all that s**t."

According to the Doc, Activision was unhappy with the streamer talking "too much trash" about the game:

"But the reason why is because... and this is, this is according to them. 'Doc, talks too much trash about Call of Duty.' And it makes me think, I mean, how many people talk trash about Call of Duty?"

(Timestamp: 02:13:51)

The 40-year-old gamer talked about how his name was synonymous with Call of Duty:

"How many times have I complimented the game? How long have I been working with the franchise? For years, and years, and years. I mean, everyone knows CoD spelled backwards is Doc, and Doc spelled backwards is CoD. Right? It's in the blood, right?"

Dr DisRespect also stated that he would never compromise on his values:

"'Because you're not a sell-out.' That's true. That's true. They do look for sell-outs. That's for sure. That is for sure! I've done it because I passionately love the game and that I'm changing nothing. I ain't changing how I feel. Am I supposed to completely sell-out my whole soul? Hell no, man! I say how it is. Right? I say it how it is."

Fans react to the Doc's reveal

Dr DisRespect's clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 70 fans commented on the thread. Some viewers provided context, mentioning that the streamer was not banned from the game and only his sponsorship deal was revoked.

Others provided their take on Midnight Society's Deadrop:

Here are some more fan reactions:

Dr DisRespect is a vocal personality and has always been critical of Activision. For instance, he called out Call of Duty developers for "stealing a fiction" of the concept art from Midnight Society's Deadrop.

Edited by Siddharth Satish