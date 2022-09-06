Dr DisRespect calls out Call of Duty developers for 'stealing a fiction' of concept art from Midnight Society's game

YouTube Gaming sensation Guy "Dr DisRespect" called out the Call of Duty developers and accused them of "stealing a fiction" of concept art from the Midnight Society game.
The 27-second long streaming moment was shared by esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky on Twitter earlier today.
In the clip, the "Two-Time Champion" asked his viewers to observe how "ugly" Call of Duty: Warzone looked and accused the developers of stealing some in-game assets. He asserted:
"(Call of Duty) Warzone, not interested. Look how ugly this game is. They stole a fiction from one of our concept arts, just like they stole a fiction of one of our characters. You know what I mean? A bunch of slimy guys over here, and I don't like them. I don't like, I don't like, I don't like them."
Activision revealed a new Operator skin last month, which shared an uncanny resemblance to the Variant seen in Deadrop. Looking at this, the gaming community accused Activision of copying the appearance of the leader Variant present in Midnight Society's upcoming battle royale.
On August 29, Dr DisRespect hosted a five-hour long gaming broadcast and teamed up with fellow YouTube Gaming star TimTheTatman.
At the four-hour mark, The Doc stated that Call of Duty: Warzone is a "snooze fest" and resorted to calling the game ugly. He then revealed that Activision appeared to have stolen the fiction from Midnight Society's concept art, much like they stole the fiction of a Deadrop Variant.
Timestamp: 04:32:04
In Jake Lucky's conversation thread, the gaming community provided a comparison, revealing how close a Variant from Deadrop looked to the Call of Duty Operator skin.
One Twitter user stated that they didn't doubt the former Twitch streamer's claims, as Activision "steals concepts all the time."
Twitter user Eric Rodgers (@erocrsports) shared a snapshot from Dr DisRespect's broadcast, claiming that the streamer was referring to Gulag concept art that looked identical to a photo shown by the streamer when Project Moon was first mentioned:
Not all fan reactions were positive, as some viewers stated that The Doc was "looking for attention as always."
Dr DisRespect's AAA studio, Midnight Society, revealed Deadrop earlier this year. The game is a first-person, "vertical extraction" battle royale, in which players will be required to clear out multiple levels in a skyscraper to reach an extraction point.