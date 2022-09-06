Dr DisRespect calls out Call of Duty developers for 'stealing a fiction' of concept art from Midnight Society's game

YouTube Gaming sensation Guy "Dr DisRespect" called out the Call of Duty developers and accused them of "stealing a fiction" of concept art from the Midnight Society game.

The 27-second long streaming moment was shared by esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky on Twitter earlier today.

In the clip, the "Two-Time Champion" asked his viewers to observe how "ugly" Call of Duty: Warzone looked and accused the developers of stealing some in-game assets. He asserted:

"(Call of Duty) Warzone, not interested. Look how ugly this game is. They stole a fiction from one of our concept arts, just like they stole a fiction of one of our characters. You know what I mean? A bunch of slimy guys over here, and I don't like them. I don't like, I don't like, I don't like them."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect saying that Call of Duty not only stole the concept art for one of his Variants with Midnight Society's developing game but also the fiction for one of their concept arts Dr Disrespect saying that Call of Duty not only stole the concept art for one of his Variants with Midnight Society's developing game but also the fiction for one of their concept arts 👀 https://t.co/aaaO7jrO7P

Fans on Twitter react to Dr DisRespect's claims

Activision revealed a new Operator skin last month, which shared an uncanny resemblance to the Variant seen in Deadrop. Looking at this, the gaming community accused Activision of copying the appearance of the leader Variant present in Midnight Society's upcoming battle royale.

On August 29, Dr DisRespect hosted a five-hour long gaming broadcast and teamed up with fellow YouTube Gaming star TimTheTatman.

At the four-hour mark, The Doc stated that Call of Duty: Warzone is a "snooze fest" and resorted to calling the game ugly. He then revealed that Activision appeared to have stolen the fiction from Midnight Society's concept art, much like they stole the fiction of a Deadrop Variant.

Timestamp: 04:32:04

In Jake Lucky's conversation thread, the gaming community provided a comparison, revealing how close a Variant from Deadrop looked to the Call of Duty Operator skin.

Chronic Mayhem⚔️ @ChronicMayhem12 @JakeSucky For reference, the first picture is the variant from doc's game in question. The second picture is a skin from call of duty created months afterwards. @JakeSucky For reference, the first picture is the variant from doc's game in question. The second picture is a skin from call of duty created months afterwards. https://t.co/A5lOeGELrQ

One Twitter user stated that they didn't doubt the former Twitch streamer's claims, as Activision "steals concepts all the time."

Bakano @mehRikko @JakeSucky wouldn't doubt it lol, these developers steal concepts all the time. @JakeSucky wouldn't doubt it lol, these developers steal concepts all the time.

Jake Lucky wanted to understand what the phrase "fiction for the concept art" meant:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I ain't gunna lie guys I got no frikin clue what fiction for a concept art means someone smart help me out I ain't gunna lie guys I got no frikin clue what fiction for a concept art means someone smart help me out

Twitter user Eric Rodgers (@erocrsports) shared a snapshot from Dr DisRespect's broadcast, claiming that the streamer was referring to Gulag concept art that looked identical to a photo shown by the streamer when Project Moon was first mentioned:

Eric Rodgers @ericrsports @JakeSucky The concept art, I think he's referring to the Gulag and how similar it looks to one of the photos Doc showed when Project Moon was first mentioned. The character art being the skin that looks like fourzerotwo's Variant. @JakeSucky The concept art, I think he's referring to the Gulag and how similar it looks to one of the photos Doc showed when Project Moon was first mentioned. The character art being the skin that looks like fourzerotwo's Variant. https://t.co/isAuGImsUw

Other gaming community members opined:

ahad @ahad @JakeSucky by fiction he probs means story / lore they write for the game. usually each item, skin, and character have their own lore @JakeSucky by fiction he probs means story / lore they write for the game. usually each item, skin, and character have their own lore

User @saduser6969 @JakeSucky I think it just means like the more of the character/skin @JakeSucky I think it just means like the more of the character/skin

Cider @IWantCider @JakeSucky I believe that means the lore of a map or character, although it's harder to prove its stolen as damn near every type of character exists is some form for gaming, concept art like map design, character design is easier to call out as COD has a rep for stealing some. @JakeSucky I believe that means the lore of a map or character, although it's harder to prove its stolen as damn near every type of character exists is some form for gaming, concept art like map design, character design is easier to call out as COD has a rep for stealing some.

Not all fan reactions were positive, as some viewers stated that The Doc was "looking for attention as always."

Nesp @HardstyleQat @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect looking for attention as always. @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect looking for attention as always.

Whit3phant0m @Whit3phant0m @JakeSucky He's so desperate to be relevant again @JakeSucky He's so desperate to be relevant again

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

MistaDabzMcGee @deadheaddabz @JakeSucky Dude talks the most on CoD yet still plays it alllll the time. @JakeSucky Dude talks the most on CoD yet still plays it alllll the time.

FN Rascal @SingleHotLatina



At least Fortnite doesn't sell it's community out every year for revenue. @JakeSucky Imagine playing Call of Duty in 2022, let alone buying cosmetics for Warzone 1 when none of them will be supported in Warzone 2.At least Fortnite doesn't sell it's community out every year for revenue. @JakeSucky Imagine playing Call of Duty in 2022, let alone buying cosmetics for Warzone 1 when none of them will be supported in Warzone 2.At least Fortnite doesn't sell it's community out every year for revenue.

White Shadow @BlazedDragon33 @JakeSucky He did use to work for them so he knows that their slimy. @JakeSucky He did use to work for them so he knows that their slimy.

Stay Frosty @StayFro25044151 @JakeSucky no they didnt, your art is literally in other games, even games that are 10 year old, grow up @JakeSucky no they didnt, your art is literally in other games, even games that are 10 year old, grow up

Dr DisRespect's AAA studio, Midnight Society, revealed Deadrop earlier this year. The game is a first-person, "vertical extraction" battle royale, in which players will be required to clear out multiple levels in a skyscraper to reach an extraction point.

