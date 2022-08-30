"It hurt my heart" - 100 Thieves co-owner CouRageJD breaks silence over Froste's accusations

With former 100 Thieves and The Mob member Erind "Froste" making accusatory claims against the esports organization, many of its co-owners and streamers have given their take on the subject.

Two of the organization's CEOs, Matthew "Nadeshot" and Rachell "Valkyrae," have already spoken about the situation. Jack "CouRageJD" has also recently joined in to express his heartfelt sentiments regarding the debacle.

Taking to his social media, Jack revealed that he was deeply hurt by the incriminatory words shared by Erind. He also mentioned that since Nadeshot was among the biggest proponents of the group, all the vitriolic disclosures were startling to him. He stated:

"It hurt my heart."

Jack "CouRage" Dunlop @CouRageJD



Matt was the Mob's biggest fan at 100T, pushed to give them an opportunity of a lifetime, and I know it hurt him most to see it not work out for them in the end.



Grateful everyday for Matt giving me a chance at 100T. It hurt my heart to see Froste take shots at @Nadeshot today.

CouRageJD defends Nadeshot against Froste's claims

For context, former 100 Thieves member Froste had earlier revealed that the esports organization had made his livelihood tough. His claims included accusations such as not receiving enough salary and cuts to sponsorship deals.

CouRageJD then took to Twitter to reveal his thoughts on the accusatory claims made by Froste. Although Nadeshot has been the primary target of the criticism set forth by the former The Mob member, Jack also came out to speak against the assertions. He tweeted:

"I take Froste's attack on Matt's character as an attack on my own as well as everyone at 100 Thieves for calling us predatory."

Jack "CouRage" Dunlop @CouRageJD I take Froste's attack on Matt's character as an attack on my own as well as everyone at 100T for calling us predatory



Sharing great memories together on stream, gifting him thousands of dollars of subs, and offering any YT help I can.



It hurts. Still love Classy, Mako, and Ava

He added a third tweet expressing his opinions on the entire drama. Speaking to his fans online, he stated:

"I'm moving on. I look forward to keeping in touch with the rest of The Mob and will be the first to answer their call if they need help."

He also requested that his fans move on from the affair, stating:

"I ask the CouRageous and 100T fans to move on too."

Jack "CouRage" Dunlop @CouRageJD Feels like I lost a little brother today. But, this is life.



I'm moving on. I look forward to keeping in touch with the rest of the Mob and will be the first to answer their call if they need help.



I ask the CouRageous and 100T fans to move on too.

Froste has already asserted his intentions to go live sometime today and share further details of his supposed mistreatment.

How Twitter reacted to drama

Users have so far given mixed reactions to the claims made by the co-founder of The Mob. Streamers like Nicholas "NICKMERCS" have voiced their opinions, but there's also a section of fans who have not aligned with the former's words.

Here are some reactions:

Apart from the co-owners of the organization, content creators and streamers such as Ali "Myth," Ludwig "Ludwig," Matthew "Mizkif," Botez Sisters, and Felix "xQc" have already shared their thoughts on the entire fiasco in their respective social media and streaming accounts. The major consensus is that Erind's words were incredulous.

