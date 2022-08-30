"We had to skip meals": Former 100 Thieves content creator Froste relives worst moments while working for the organization

Former 100 Thieves streamer and founder of The Mob, Erind "Froste" went on a long, inebriated rant on Twitter last night. The streamer recalled how he and his streamer friends were mistreated by the esporting organization.

Froste, Mako, Classify, and Avalanchd formed The Mob back in 2014 and were collectively acquired by 100 Thieves. However, the outfit was let go at the beginning of 2021. Their departure, as it turns out, wasn't as amicable as it seemed, with Erind accusing the organization of horrible conduct.

Froste 💯 @Froste @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles $2,500 each in rent a month while only getting paid $1,650. There were so many day's where we had to skip meals cus we couldn't afford to buy food unless we begged our parents to send us money. It's truly a wonder whey Mako wanted to leave the mob and move back with his family! @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles $2,500 each in rent a month while only getting paid $1,650. There were so many day's where we had to skip meals cus we couldn't afford to buy food unless we begged our parents to send us money. It's truly a wonder whey Mako wanted to leave the mob and move back with his family!

In one of his many tweets, he points out that after-tax, they were paid a mere $1,650 per month. However, because of their contract, they had to stay in expensive houses with a monthly rent of $2,500. This meant that they actually earned less than the cost of their housing.

In the post, he also describes how they sometimes had to go without food and beg their parents for money, sarcastically acknowledging the reason Mako left in late 2020:

"There were so many day's where we had to skip meals cus we couldn't afford to buy food unless we begged our parents to send us money. It's truly a wonder why Mako wanted to leave the mob and move back with his family!"

"Our internet couldn't support more than 1 person": Froste continued to explain the dire situation The Mob lived in

Froste, along with the other members of The Mob, rose to prominence in the streaming world primarily through their Call of Duty content. Throughout his rants, the streamer emphasized how they agreed to a bad deal with 100 Thieves due to their desire to work with Nadeshot.

In doing so, they signed a contract which left them worse off. When Froste mentioned the rent, many Twitterattis asked why they didn't move to a cheaper place. According to the streamer, this was also contractual, and they were obliged to live close to the main 100 Thieves content house, meaning higher housing fees:

Froste 💯 @Froste @RIPicantdribble the first 4 months that we moved to LA, our internet couldn't support more than 1 person streaming at the same time. @RIPicantdribble the first 4 months that we moved to LA, our internet couldn't support more than 1 person streaming at the same time.

The money troubles were endless. While many couldn't believe that a multi-million dollar company would exhibit such conduct, the creator also claimed that the house had such a bad internet connection that only one person could stream at a time. This continued to be the case for the first four months:

"..the first 4 months that we moved to LA, our internet couldn't support more than 1 person streaming at the same time."

Froste 💯 @Froste @SirDimetrious @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Yea, we tried to find cheaper housing, but our contract required our house to be within 10-15 minutes of the the "100 Thieves Content House" which is valued at over ten million dollars @SirDimetrious @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Yea, we tried to find cheaper housing, but our contract required our house to be within 10-15 minutes of the the "100 Thieves Content House" which is valued at over ten million dollars

He added that the most money they ever made was after coming second in an UNO tournament and that 100 Thieves shot down many of their ideas for content. Froste even got into an argument when someone suggested that they weren't working hard enough. This culminated in the streamer lashing out against the 100 Thieves, stating:

"LMFAO you have no idea how much we asked, it got to a point where it was almost pathetic. But go ahead man, blame the 20 year old kids that had no idea what they were doing instead of the of 100+ million dollar predatory organization lol"

Alluding to a well-known case of an organization messing with a creator, he compared 100 Thieves with FaZe Clan and Tfue's lawsuit against them for what he called an exploitative contract. During the controversy, many were shocked to find that FaZe were allegedly taking 80% of the creator's sponsorship money.

Froste went one step ahead, saying 100 Thieves took close to 95% of the sponsorship money from The Mob:

Froste 💯 @Froste @THump @CrannkedLive @TristanGHill @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Me being young and dumb put all the blame on myself. Thinking about it now, i see how they took complete advantage of us, and these tweets aren't even half of it. Remember when Tfue complained about Faze taking 80% of his sponsorship money? Try 95% LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO @THump @CrannkedLive @TristanGHill @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles Me being young and dumb put all the blame on myself. Thinking about it now, i see how they took complete advantage of us, and these tweets aren't even half of it. Remember when Tfue complained about Faze taking 80% of his sponsorship money? Try 95% LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO

Reactions

Safe to say, the claims shocked a bunch of people who couldn't believe that 100 Thieves, probably the biggest esporting organization in the USA, could subject its content creators to such treatment. A few even talked about how Nadeshot's tour of their house was basically him looking down on their financial position.

Many started calling out 100 Thieves, outraged:

David Wales @Aiervon

(replying in general) @JakeSucky Let's be real -- there should never be a situation in which an org is putting this type of contract in front of a creator regardless of if the creator has read it or not. The intent here is all that truly matters in the end.(replying in general) @JakeSucky Let's be real -- there should never be a situation in which an org is putting this type of contract in front of a creator regardless of if the creator has read it or not. The intent here is all that truly matters in the end. (replying in general)

Drew🔥 @DrxwA1 @Froste @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles 1650 a month is less than I make at my job in a month that’s actually horrible. That’s what like 825 every 2 weeks at a normal job. That’s what high schoolers are making. @Froste @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles 1650 a month is less than I make at my job in a month that’s actually horrible. That’s what like 825 every 2 weeks at a normal job. That’s what high schoolers are making.

Drift0r @Drift0r @Froste @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles This is for real and not just a joke? Those numbers are insane. It's like asking people to lose money. @Froste @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles This is for real and not just a joke? Those numbers are insane. It's like asking people to lose money.

Cat @DrCatus @Froste this is so awful, it's upsetting to find out you were exploited like this. And there's no doubt so many other content creators who are also stuck in the trenches right now @Froste this is so awful, it's upsetting to find out you were exploited like this. And there's no doubt so many other content creators who are also stuck in the trenches right now

Giovanni Deleon @giooooo1101 @Froste Explains why they had to fire half the company, Nade using all the orgs money on golf lessons @Froste Explains why they had to fire half the company, Nade using all the orgs money on golf lessons 💀

While most of Froste's claims paint 100 Thieves in a bad picture, Nadeshot and the organization have yet to present their side of the story.

