"We had to skip meals": Former 100 Thieves content creator Froste relives worst moments while working for the organization

Former 100 Thieves streamer and founder of The Mob, Erind "Froste" went on a long, inebriated rant on Twitter last night. The streamer recalled how he and his streamer friends were mistreated by the esporting organization.
Froste, Mako, Classify, and Avalanchd formed The Mob back in 2014 and were collectively acquired by 100 Thieves. However, the outfit was let go at the beginning of 2021. Their departure, as it turns out, wasn't as amicable as it seemed, with Erind accusing the organization of horrible conduct.
In one of his many tweets, he points out that after-tax, they were paid a mere $1,650 per month. However, because of their contract, they had to stay in expensive houses with a monthly rent of $2,500. This meant that they actually earned less than the cost of their housing.
In the post, he also describes how they sometimes had to go without food and beg their parents for money, sarcastically acknowledging the reason Mako left in late 2020:
"There were so many day's where we had to skip meals cus we couldn't afford to buy food unless we begged our parents to send us money. It's truly a wonder why Mako wanted to leave the mob and move back with his family!"
"Our internet couldn't support more than 1 person": Froste continued to explain the dire situation The Mob lived in
Froste, along with the other members of The Mob, rose to prominence in the streaming world primarily through their Call of Duty content. Throughout his rants, the streamer emphasized how they agreed to a bad deal with 100 Thieves due to their desire to work with Nadeshot.
In doing so, they signed a contract which left them worse off. When Froste mentioned the rent, many Twitterattis asked why they didn't move to a cheaper place. According to the streamer, this was also contractual, and they were obliged to live close to the main 100 Thieves content house, meaning higher housing fees:
The money troubles were endless. While many couldn't believe that a multi-million dollar company would exhibit such conduct, the creator also claimed that the house had such a bad internet connection that only one person could stream at a time. This continued to be the case for the first four months:
"..the first 4 months that we moved to LA, our internet couldn't support more than 1 person streaming at the same time."
He added that the most money they ever made was after coming second in an UNO tournament and that 100 Thieves shot down many of their ideas for content. Froste even got into an argument when someone suggested that they weren't working hard enough. This culminated in the streamer lashing out against the 100 Thieves, stating:
"LMFAO you have no idea how much we asked, it got to a point where it was almost pathetic. But go ahead man, blame the 20 year old kids that had no idea what they were doing instead of the of 100+ million dollar predatory organization lol"
Alluding to a well-known case of an organization messing with a creator, he compared 100 Thieves with FaZe Clan and Tfue's lawsuit against them for what he called an exploitative contract. During the controversy, many were shocked to find that FaZe were allegedly taking 80% of the creator's sponsorship money.
Froste went one step ahead, saying 100 Thieves took close to 95% of the sponsorship money from The Mob:
Reactions
Safe to say, the claims shocked a bunch of people who couldn't believe that 100 Thieves, probably the biggest esporting organization in the USA, could subject its content creators to such treatment. A few even talked about how Nadeshot's tour of their house was basically him looking down on their financial position.
Many started calling out 100 Thieves, outraged:
While most of Froste's claims paint 100 Thieves in a bad picture, Nadeshot and the organization have yet to present their side of the story.