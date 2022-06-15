Valkyrae shares glimpses of the latest 100 Thieves car from Lexus

Rachell Hofstetter, or Valkyrae, is best known for her Twitch and YouTube live streams. She regularly plays multiple games such as Fortnite, Among Us, The Walking Dead, Bloodborne, and many more. However, her reach in the community goes beyond just gaming.

She is also a co-owner of an esports organization called 100 Thieves alongside fellow streamer Jack Dunlop, more commonly known in the community as CouRageJD. The company was recently estimated to have a net worth 460,000,000 US dollars.

Earlier today, Valkyrae tweeted an image of her embracing a brand new car sponsored by Lexus for the 100 Thieves.

RAE @Valkyrae #LexusPartner oh just getting a good sniff of the Thieves NX by @Lexus oh just getting a good sniff of the Thieves NX by @Lexus 🥵 #LexusPartner https://t.co/Y2bWrXfxoM

Valkyrae shows off 100 Thieves' new beast

100 Thieves hugely triumphed in the LCS Championships, capturing their maiden championship win in 2021. And Lexus built a unique THIEVES NX to celebrate this achievement. The 2022 NX 350 F Sport Handling AWD is the original prototype on which this car is modeled. This car was a token of appreciation for the 100 Thieves for their thrilling success from the renowned car maker.

Lexus used actual player data to make this car designed specifically to produce a pictorial representation of the 100 Thieves' title win. Threads, clusters, and contours reflect player motion and action from the group's 11 victories. Each win is underlined in luminous red ink and inscribed with the name of the top player.

The vice president of Lexus marketing, Vinay Shahani, said this regarding their commemoration of 100 Thieves:

“We felt the best way to commemorate our partner’s tremendous championship win was to build a one-of-a-kind THIEVES NX which was inspired by the team’s winning journey...”

He further added:

“The intuitive and tech-forward features of the Lexus NX make it the perfect canvas and co-conspirator for this type of creative venture.”

The car comes equipped with embossed seats, cargo mats, and door sills. There is also RGB lights inside the car. Additionally, it also boasts a fourteen-inch wide touchscreen display, automated parking assistant, and cloud navigation technology connected to Google and the Hey Lexus command system.

Matthew Haag, or Nadeshot, the CEO of 100 Thieves, was incredibly impressed with the generous gift and had to say this about the car:

“I can’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate our championship win than our own exclusive Lexus NX...We can’t wait to drive the THIEVES NX around L.A. and show it off to our fans at events.”

Reactions from a few fans to 100 Theives getting exquisite car from Lexus

Needless to say, Valkyrae's post received a fair amount of attention. This is how they responded to it:

100 Thieves' creative home was rebranded as the Lexus Content House as part of their sponsorship agreement, and co-members Valkyrae and Fuslie were made Lexus ambassadors in 2021.

