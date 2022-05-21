TSM vs 100 Thieves: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group A Week 2 predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

TSM is ready to face 100 Thieves tonight in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage. The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight against each other and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the exciting series.

TSM started their campaign with a loss against NRG Esports last week, while 100 Thieves had an amazing start with a flawless victory against the defending champions, The Guard.

Will TSM return to their winning ways in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers tonight?

TSM and 100 Thieves are two of the biggest names in the North American Valorant circuit with a huge fanbase. Hence, the rivalry between the two sides has always been a treat to watch.

Prediction

Considering the recent form of both sides, 100 Thieves is definitely the favored team ahead of today's game. After recent changes to the squad, 100 Thieves had a fresh and dominating start. With players like Asuna and Will on the roster, 100 Thieves has a great chance of winning the series tonight.

Meanwhile, TSM is the only team to beat 100 Thieves twice after the changes, surely boosting the confidence of the team. Although they have struggled to maintain their consistency, if the team is able to stick on its basics, TSM has a great chance of pulling another miracle tonight. With players like Subroza and Corey in the team, TSM could once again stop the dominant run of 100 Thieves.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other eight times in the past and TSM has the lead with five wins between them.

TSM and 100 Thieves recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Recent results

100 Thieves has performed exceptionally well recently, maintaining a flawless run in their last five games. In contrast, TSM has had a poorer performance, winning just three of their last five games.

Potential lineup

TSM

Anthony "gMd" Guimond

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik

Corey "corey" Nigra

Daniel "Rossy" Abedrabbo

Johann "seven" Hernandez

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Sean "bang" Bezerra

Brenden "stellar" McGrath

William "Will" Cheng

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the highly anticipated game of the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage between TSM and 100 Thieves live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 22 from 01.30 am IST onwards.

