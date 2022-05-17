Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers Group Standings after Week 1

The first week of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers ended last Sunday as all the twelve qualified teams played their first game in the competition.

All the teams were determined to make a statement by delivering a solid performance in their first game of the competition. Hence, fans have witnessed some top-notch Valorant action and individual flashes of brilliance in the event's first week.

The twelve participating teams are divided into two groups, with six teams each. Teams will be playing against the other teams in the same group in a single round-robin format in the group and the top four teams in each group at the end of the Group Stage will qualify for the Playoffs. This coming July, those eight teams will then compete for their slots at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen this coming July.

Some teams had an excellent start to the campaign with comprehensive wins. However, this is just the start of the long event and the losing teams will get enough chances to work on their mistakes and make it through to the Copenhagen Masters.

Sentinels and The Guard lost their first game in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers:

The first week of the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers was full of exciting clashes, surprises and upsets. As the top teams in the region compete in the event, fans have witnessed some top-notch Valorant action over the weekend.

While big names like 100 Thieves, Cloud9, and Reykjavik Masters champions OpTic Gaming had a flying start to the campaign, teams like Sentinels, TSM and defending champion The Guard started with a loss.

Here are the group standings after the Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 2 Challengers Week 1:

Group A standings

100 Thieves - 1W, 0L - 2 Points XSET - 1W, 0L - 2 Points NRG Esports - 1W, 0L - 2 Points TSM - 0W, 1L - 0 Points Ghost Gaming - 0W, 1L - 0 Points The Guard- 0W, 1L - 0 Points

Group B standings

OpTic Gaming - 1W, 0L - 2 Points Cloud9 - 1W, 0L - 2 Points Luminosity Gaming - 1W, 0L - 2 Points Sentinels - 0W, 1L - 0 Points Evil Geniuses - 0W, 1L - 0 Points FaZe Clan - 0W, 1L - 0 Points

It was just the start of the competition. Teams will have enough time to recover from their deficit. However, all teams will need to work on their mistakes to qualify for the Playoffs in the coming weeks.

