VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen - Date, regional slots, circuit points, and more

Riot Games have announced the location for the upcoming VCT 2022 international events, Stage 2 Masters and Champions. Set to take place in Copenhagen, the capital city of Denmark, Stage 2 Masters is going to be the culmination of the entire Stage 2, directly leading into the Champions.

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 is currently under way. Stage 1 of the tournament series concluded with OpTic Gaming from North America dominating the Brazilian team Loud and winning the title at Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík.

While fans predicted Berlin, the site of VCT 2021 Masters 3 and Champions 2021, to be the location for Stage 2 Masters, Riot had a different place in mind: Copenhagen. With that being said, let's take a look at the dates, number of slots, circuit points, and more.

What are the dates for VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters?

The 2022 Valorant Champions Tour started a while ago. After a blood-pumping Stage 1, Riot Games shared the details of Stage 2, including the location and dates of Stage 2 Masters.

The VCT 2022 State 2 Masters will consist of 12 teams qualifying from different regions, aiming for the title of Masters Copenhagen.

The Stage 2 Masters will take place between July 10 and July 24, 2022. All of the matches are expected to be streamed on all of Valorant Champions Tour's social media outlets, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch. Furthermore, some streamers and content creators from each region are expected to be co-streamers of the event as well.

Number of competing teams and regional slots

12 teams will be participating in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. The teams will be qualifying through the Challengers across seven regions. While some regions such as Brazil, Korea, and Japan consist of one slot based on the impact of esports on the region, others like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific will account for multiple slots at the Masters.

Aside from a fixed slot, both Brazil and Latin America have an opportunity to earn a second slot, for which they’ll compete prior to the Masters. Both South Asia (Skyesports Championship Series) and Oceania (Valorant Oceania Tour) qualifiers will be competing with SEA (Southeast Asia) teams in the APAC Challengers. With that being said, let’s take a look at the slots for VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

North America (NA) : 2 Teams

: 2 Teams Brazil (BR) : 1 Team

: 1 Team Latin America (LATAM) : 1 Team

: 1 Team BR / LATAM : 1 Team (Brazil and Latin America will compete for a second slot prior to the Masters)

: 1 Team (Brazil and Latin America will compete for a second slot prior to the Masters) Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) : 3 Teams

: 3 Teams Korea (KR) : 1 Team

: 1 Team Asia Pacific (APAC) : 2 Teams (APAC Challenges Playoffs will include South Asia and Oceania)

VCT 2022 Circuit Point distribution

All 12 teams will be awarded Circuit Points based on their performance during the tournament.

Throughout the Valorant Champions Tour 2022, across both Stage 1 and Stage 2, players are awarded different amounts of Circuit Points based on their performance and the tier of the tournament.

Masters earn players more Circuit Points, while Challengers grant players a relatively lower amount of Circuit Points. With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the Circuit Point distribution for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Stage 2 Masters Circuit Point Distribution

1st: 1000

2nd: 750

3rd: 500

4th: 400

5th: 300

6th: 300

7th: 250

8th: 250

9th: 200

10th: 200

11th: 150

12th: 150

All in all, VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is shaping up to be the next major Valorant international tournament.

