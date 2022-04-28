Valorant’s roadmap for 2023 revealed, set to feature 3 international leagues and a new leaderboard system

Riot Games’ 2023 roadmap for Valorant looks rather promising as the developers have a lot in store for the shooter when it comes to the more competitive aspect of the game. The changes they are looking to introduce next year will be aimed at creating more domestic leagues and helping up-and-coming talent gain a pathway to international events.

The new model will look to incorporate long-term partnerships and create a more stable competitive ecosystem, where there will be no entry fees for a select number of teams.

When talking about the initiative, Whalen Rozelle, Head of Esports Operations at Riot Games stated that with Valorant’s initiative for season 2023, they want “teams to thrive and build their business alongside the overall growth” of the game’s esports.

Their aim is to free their partners to invest their resources and “support their pros and growing their fan bases through creating incredible content.”

John Needham, President of Esports at Riot Games stated,

“Together, all these elements will contribute to a competitive ecosystem that will position Valorant for its next stage of growth. We want to build the top level of competition that will provide more exciting matches, new events that will thrill live audiences, and engaging experiences for millions of online fans.”

What does Valorant have in store for players in 2023?

1) Three new international leagues

Valorant's roadmap for 2023 will bring positive changes for the community (Image via Riot Games)

In 2023, Riot Games will introduce three new international leagues for the shooter, which will feature a week-over-week competition between some of the best teams in the world. The competition will be held on LAN and hosted in front of a live audience.

Additionally, throughout 2022, the best teams from each of the leagues will qualify for two International Maters events and Valorant Champions towards the end of the season. From among all the competing teams, one roster will be crowned as the best in the world.

2) New competitive in-game mode will supplement the current leaderboards system

A new in-game mode will also be made accessible to players through the Valorant client. It will be designed in a way that will allow some of the best talents in the world to gain some much-needed recognition.

The mode will also act as a sort of supplement to the existing leaderboard system in the game, and will offer more incentive for players to make their way to the very top of the competitive ladder. This will provide new goals for esports aspirants to make the most of their ranked grind.

3) Launch of new domestic leagues

New domestic leagues will also be on the cards for Valorant’s 2023 roadmap. It will provide an added pathway for more up-and-coming talents to prove themselves on the competitive stage.

This will provide opportunities for aspirants, as the top teams from the in-game competitive mode will get to duke it out with some of the best that their region has to offer.

4) No entry or participation fee for select teams

Riot Games will also choose to forgo any entry fee for select organizations for these events. With this, they want to secure long-term partners for success as they want them to grow along with Valorant’s ecosystem.

Additionally, Riot will also be launching a selective application process that will help them identify the right long-term partners who will help them in growing domestic competition.

Teams who meet the selection criteria will also be provided with financial aid from the developers in the form of an annual stipend, as well as an exclusive opportunity to collaborate on in-game products. They will also be able to distribute esports branded content.

