"I want to see us win that one" Dart Monkeys' ZOErocksz comments ahead of VCT Game Changers NA Series 1

Dart Monkeys head coach ZOErocksz comments on VCT Game Changers NA Series 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Apr 07, 2022 03:50 AM IST
Exclusive

After enjoying a successful first season, the Game Changers program returns for VCT 2022. The premier gaming circuit aims to expand opportunities for women and other marginalized genders within Valorant's competitive sphere.

Valorant Game Changers NA began its Open Qualifiers for Series 1 on March 31. The two stages of Qualifiers witnessed 32 teams compete for the eight slots for the main event, which is scheduled to be held on April 7 - 10.

GGs 2-0 vs @Roulettevalo we move onto the top 8 MAIN EVENT OF VCT GAME CHANGERS.In 8 weeks of being together as a team we have managed to:-top 8 sakura cup 5-finals february GCA-1st in Eve Ascension-1st in march GCA-Top 8 VCT Game Changers Open Qualifiers

Among North America's top 8 is the newly formed Dart Monkeys, a team comprising of five young members who got together earlier in February to compete in Valorant's Esports circuits.

After finding success in tournaments like Sakura cup, GCA 2022 February and GCA 22 March, Dart Monkeys made their way to the big leagues by cruising through the qualification stages of VCT Game Changers NA and making it to the top 8 of Series 1.

Dart Monkeys head coach ZOErocksz comments on VCT Game Changers NA Series 1

In a team press conference ahead of the VCT 2022 Game Changers Series 1 NA, Dart Monkeys' head coach ZOErocksz shed light on the team's expectations for the tournament.

We did it! https://t.co/4zHo1jq9iF

Q: Dart Monkeys has come a long way since the team's formation two months ago. Among the Tier 1 sides, you will be facing in the Series 1 main event. Which team are you looking forward to play against the most?

ZOErocksz: For me, right now, I would say that Gen G is the team I want to see our team play against the most. We got off to a rough start (in the Qualifiers).

Immortals was the first signed team that we played against in the Open Qualifiers. It's a little hard for us to see Immortals as a signed team, not because we don't respect them or underestimate them, but because it's still in our minds that Light Up Sketchers is still part of the FA (Free Agent) scene, even though they are under Immortals now.

Going into the Gen G match, our mindset was a little bit more like, "This is our chance to finally prove ourselves as a team".

I think we did that, even though we lost both maps. We made some small mistakes, but we managed to come back on both maps and show them what we can do.

Out of the teams in the top 8, the team that I would like to see our team play against the most is going to be Gen G because I want to see us win that one.

