“70/30 seems more fair” - CodeMiko plans on moving to YouTube amid Twitch’s new payout system

Twitch streamer Youna "CodeMiko" discussed Twitch's updated content creator payout system during a recent livestream and provided her thoughts.

CodeMiko was surprised to see Twitch's decision to drop the 70/30 split in favor of a 50/50 subscription revenue system. She claimed that splitting the revenue in half was "a lot."

As the discussion progressed, Youna mentioned that YouTube currently has a 70/30 split, and that she intends to gradually migrate to the Google-owned platform to produce more videos. She stated:

"70/30 seems more fair. So I know that YouTube has 70/30, so I'm probably like, going to slowly migrate over to YouTube as well."

On September 22, Twitch President Dan Clancy addressed the community via a blog post. It discussed upcoming changes to the revenue stream and how it will impact content creators on the platform.

The American VTuber provided her thoughts on the aforementioned topic at the 18-minute mark of the September 26 broadcast. She explained that the 50/50 split was the default, however, selected partnernered streamers were given a 70/30 cut:

"First things first is what the f**k is Twitch doing? Twitch is giving everybody a 50/50 split. Right? Which was basically the default split. But they had 70/30 for selected partners, and for those partners who have 70/30, their split is still going to remain 70/30 until they hit the $100k mark, I believe?"

She further talked about how it "probably doesn't matter" to streamers who make $100k or more:

"And after the 100k mark, they will now reduce to 50/50? Which you know if you're making 100k on your Twitch channel, it probably doesn't matter, if your split is 70/30 or 50/50."

CodeMiko stated that the change will affect smaller content creators much more, as compared to the established streamers on the platform. She said:

"Now this affects way more to smaller content creators, like partners, who hopes at every partner contract renewal that they can renegotiate their 50/50 split, when they've done well on the platform."

Timestamp: 00:18:11

The streamer cited her experience as a content creator on the purple platform and remarked:

"Someone like me who's worked really hard on the platform, who's done very well on this platform, who has grown exponentially, a ton on this platform, someone like me, would be the one that would be looking for the next Twitch contract, to see if I can renegotiate the 50/50. But unfortunately, they took it all out, so it's just 50/50 always."

CodeMiko noted that her brand generates revenue for the platform and having it reduced in half was "a lot":

"This is like my platform, right? In terms of not Twitch, like 'this,' like my brand, I make money for them. Right? For somebody that puts in effort and hours, to basically have that be shared half, that's a lot, dude! That's a lot!"

CodeMiko then stated that the 70/30 split "seemed more fair," and that YouTube was still paying the same proportion to content creators. The streamer indicated that she would gradually begin migrating to YouTube, and would concentrate more on video production:

"I'm going to be trying to focus more on YouTube videos, because I personally think that the way YouTube has monetized; like allows monetization on their VODs (video on demant), clips, is like, ethically correct."

CodeMiko revealed that Twitch content creators do not receive any revenue from ads on the livestream's VODs:

"The fact that Twitch puts ads on our VODs and our clips- well, not clips, sorry. But the fact that Twitch puts ads on our VODs, but do not let us monetize our VODs is f***ing weird! Okay? It's so weird!"

Fans react to CodeMiko's clip

The streamer's clip made an appearance on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 382 streaming community members provided their take. Here's what they had to say:

Aside from CodeMiko, fellow Twitch content creator Jeremy "Jerma985" expressed his sentiments regarding Twitch's new payout system. During his September 22 livestream, the streamer stated that he "would leave" Twitch if he was forced to run ads on his channel.

