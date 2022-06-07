VTuber CodeMiko gets banned from Twitch for the fourth time

Twitch streamer and American VTuber Youna "CodeMiko" was banned from Twitch for the fourth time since she started on the Amazon-owned platform. Automated streamer ban notification account StreamerBans tweeted out an official statement regarding the same earlier today.

Twitch streamer and ENVY member Rebecca "JustaMinx" replied to the content creator's tweet and hinted that the VTuber might be suspended for a month.

Why was CodeMiko banned on June 7, 2022?

Soon after the latest suspension, fans began speculating on the possible reasons that might have gotten her banned from Twitch again.

One of the main reasons provided by the streaming community was that Miko had hosted a rather controversial livestream where she roleplayed as a homeless person.

She also censored her virtual avatar as she was not wearing an adequate amount of clothes. According to some Redditors, the VTuber also performed some questionable dance moves that solidified the reason for her ban.

Interestingly, her initial stream title was something down the lines of "CODEMIKO MIGHT GET BANNED TODAY," but the streamer changed it later on in the day.

Fans react to CodeMiko's fourth ban on Twitch

Several threads focusing on the streamer's ban went viral on multiple social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. More than 100 fans replied to Miko's ban on Twitter as fans wanted to know the status of her latest ban.

Twitter user CommanderRoot (@CommanderRoot) confirmed that Miko is still a partnered streamer and her ban has been categorized as a temporary Terms of Service (ToS) breach.

A Twitter user posted a screenshot of the content creator's recent controversial livestream as well.

Some fans replied by stating that the streamer predicted her own ban.

Some fans were concerned about the streamer's future on Twitch.

Some fans were happy that the content creator was banned once again.

A reaction thread on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail featured more than 480 fans providing their take on the subject matter. Several fans wanted to know the reason for her Twitch ban.

Redditors began speculating on the possible reasons that might've gotten CodeMiko banned.

Some fans were interested in viewing the streamer's past broadcasts, which happens to be the main reason for her fourth ban.

Some Redditors were not happy with Miko's idea for developing such content.

Fans predicted the VTuber's inevitable ban.

This was Miko's fourth ban on Twitch. She was previously banned last year on January 2021.

It was initially speculated that she was banned for saying the word "simp" live on stream. However, it was later clarified by the content creator herself that she was banned for leaking a private email address containing an individual's first and last name.

