Watch: Sodapoppin gets tricked into doing a famous Twitch emoticon on stream by a donation message

Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" was tricked by a viewer's donation message, compelling him to act out the viral Twitch emoticon "PotFriend" on a recent stream.

Sodapoppin received a donation which initially seemed to be a helpful message for people who were learning sign language while he was playing World of Warcraft and was leveling a new Druid character.

After reading the message and doing the action guided by the viewer, Chance realized that he had been trolled by his fans and instantly regretted doing what he the fan had asked of him.

Sodapoppin gets trolled by a viewer's donation message

The Twitch sensation hosted a rather short stream earlier today and spent most of the time leveling a new character in World of Warcraft.

While he was busy trying to optimize the leveling path to get the most out of the quests scattered around the zone, Sodapoppin received the following donation from a viewer who went by the name The__Turtle__:

"To the guy who wants to learn sign language. This is how you do it: left hand up, right hand down. Right hand up, left hand down, shake both hands, then put them in a fist and shake again. Left hand down. Right hand up. Repeat three times. You are welcome."

The streamer giggled as the text-to-speech software reiterated the message to the masses. Once the donation message ended, Chance began acting out the instructions directed by the viewer.

Almost everyone present in his Twitch chat began spamming PotFriend after Sodapoppin was successfully trolled by the viewer into performing a Twitch emoticon in real life. He initially did not understand what was going on:

"I'm so confused."

Timestamp: 01:51:46

The streamer glanced at his chatroom once again and finally realized that he had been tricked by the viewer's donation message:

"Chills. Oh, wait, that's the pot thing."

Soda then went on to progress further in the game while fans in the chatroom celebrated their shenanigans for successfully trolling the streamer.

Fans react to Sodapoppin doing the PotFriend emote in real life

Soda's clip was a featured post on r/LivestreamFail as it had more than 1.3k upvotes and fans were elated to see how the streamer was tricked by a donation message.

Some fans wanted to know the context for the "Chills" and "BatChest" emote on Twitch.

Redditor u/MichaelChavis provided an in-depth account of the emote and stated that it all started in Sebastian "Forsen's" Twitch chat.

This led to fans talking about Twitch chat's subculture.

What is the PotFriend meme?

PotFriend was derived from Elden Ring's iconic Pot characters (like Iron Fist Alexander).

The Twitch emoticon referencing the same was added to the vast emoticon library to celebrate the release of the highly acclaimed FromSoftware title back on February 24, 2022.

Twitch @Twitch

#ELDENRING 1 like and we release a Pot Friend emote for your chats. 1 like and we release a Pot Friend emote for your chats. #ELDENRING https://t.co/xoC8g3RlxS

The emote instantly went viral on the Amazon-owned platform due to its unique styling and gaming references. Several Twitch personalities like Felix "xQc" have acted out the emoticon live on stream as well.

