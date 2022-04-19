VTuber Veibae has been unbanned from Twitch

VShojo member Veibae was unbanned from the livestreaming platform on April 18, 2022. She was handed her first-ever ban from Twitch on April 17, 2022.

The reason for her one-day-long suspension has not been made clear by the purple platform and fans continue to speculate on the reason for it. One such speculation surrounds the VTuber showing some questionable objects present in a YouTube video that she had been watching on stream.

Veibae has been unbanned after one day on Twitch, fans celebrate

The virtual Twitch streamer served her 24-hour long suspension and returned to her usual livestreams on April 19, 2022. She funnily tweeted out her stream commencement and declared that she had been "reformed."

Fans were absolutely thrilled to see their favorite VTuber get unbanned from the platform. Many users on Twitter expressed their happiness in the original unban thread posted by the automated account - StreamerBans.

Many questioned the absence of her close friend and famous Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin."

Sodapoppin too was banned from the platform on April 14, 2022, due to certain actions of his while playing the game Are You Smarter Than the Crowd?

The famous VTuber herself questioned Sodapoppin's absence by addressing him as "Romeo."

A conversation thread surrounding VTuber's unban announcement on Reddit attracted more than 60 comments. Many of the users joked about the alleged couple's ban on the streaming platform.

Some users speculated about Sodapoppin's ban and pondered how long his ban duration was. It is now speculated that Sodapoppin will be off the platform for at least 30 days since he was banned from Twitch for the second time now.

A Redditor by the name FSB-Bishop tried to provide some context towards the nature of Sodapoppin's recent suspension from the livestreaming platform.

A few joked about the streamer couple's situation.

Out of nowhere, some Redditors randomly bought up Swedish streamer Sebastian "Forsen" in the conversation and his ban from the immensely popular battle royale game - PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Some bits about Veibae

Veibae is one of the most popular VTubing personalities on Twitch who is closely associated with Sodapoppin.

She kickstarted her livestreaming career back in November 2016 and has gone on to become one of the most well-known figures in the streaming community. Over the course of her career, she has played a wide variety of games, including Overwatch, Black Desert Online, League of Legends and Minecraft.

She is currently ranked as the 100th English streamer on Twitch, with more than 850k followers. She also averages around 12k concurrent viewers per stream.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan