Why did Sodapoppin get banned on Twitch for the second time?

Long-time popular Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" was recently handed an indefinite suspension on Twitch, making it the second time the platform has banned him. Though the primary reason behind the surprise ban is still unclear, this hasn't stopped fans from making wild speculations.

Soon after the ban, fans rushed to social media platforms to share their views on the matter, with the majority of users dropping hints as to what could have happened.

Why did Sodapoppin get banned on Twitch?

Even though neither Twitch nor the streamer himself has cleared out anything on this matter, many fans are speculating that Soda was banned due to a particular incident in his most recent stream.

To put it simply, on his most recent stream (April 10, 2022), the streamer was playing a game called "Are You Smarter Than the Crowd?" and "unknowingly" painted an in-game character's face black and even used the word "blackface" at the same time.

A Twitter user even posted a clip that allegedly caused this surprise ban:

This is definitely a violation of Twitch's terms of service. Moreover, if this is the reason behind his sudden ban, the suspension is expected to last for over a week.

A clip of him blackening the character's face was posted on Reddit, which has since been deleted. Furthermore, Sodapoppin even participated in the same Reddit conversation to put his side of the story out there. While explaining his actions, the streamer notes:

"In the moment I noticed 'Hey character creation with makeup,' and immediately started making him darker like Mr. Potato Head cause he looks like him shape-wise. But I realized while coloring him that I am only coloring the face, and so I just said 'Oh s**t Blackface.'"

He then also clarified that it was just an innocent mistake and that he didn't want to look racist on purpose. Furthermore, the Twitch streamer even highlighted the fact that he thought it was just a harmless mistake as he was just throwing random makeup on the character's face. He stated:

"I mean, IDK it seemed like a harmless mistake so I just rolled with it, that's the extent of how far I wanted the joke to go I guess and then move on. So then I added an overexaggerated smile with lipstick, I thought of just adding a red smiley to it, not realizing it added MORE racism to the blackface making me unknowingly double down. I didn’t notice how that correlated at the time I was just throwing random makeup on the face."

Fans react to Soda's sudden Twitch ban

As expected, fans rushed to social media platforms to share their views on the matter. While the majority of fans can be seen standing firmly behind Sodapoppin, a handful of viewers joked about the surprise ban. Some Twitter users even targeted Twitch for their series of unfair bans.

floatin G @Adrian51449780 @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv Everyone wants to cancel this guy and then theres me (black) just chillin thinking its funny. The "world" of the internet is a crazy thing tbh. @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv Everyone wants to cancel this guy and then theres me (black) just chillin thinking its funny. The "world" of the internet is a crazy thing tbh.

B00tyTikler @B00tyTikler @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv Twitch banning and suspending people for damn near no reason @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv Twitch banning and suspending people for damn near no reason 💀 https://t.co/IsHJuNtjdc

PuzzleBox @Puzzle80X @RealFluffless @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv The context was he said the word "Blackface" in a funny voice while coloring in the drawing. Without that word I think they would believe that wasn't the context of what he was drawing. With him literally saying the word out loud it is hard to see any other context. @RealFluffless @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv The context was he said the word "Blackface" in a funny voice while coloring in the drawing. Without that word I think they would believe that wasn't the context of what he was drawing. With him literally saying the word out loud it is hard to see any other context.

Jessica @xmummaof3x @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv So because @Sodapoppintv made a "blackface" comment and no one found it funny he is now trying to say sorry it's an accident. You dont not realise when your making a comment like that it won't be taken that in a racial way and would be harmless. As a streamer he should do better. @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv So because @Sodapoppintv made a "blackface" comment and no one found it funny he is now trying to say sorry it's an accident. You dont not realise when your making a comment like that it won't be taken that in a racial way and would be harmless. As a streamer he should do better.

Notably, this isn't Sodapoppin's first ban on the purple platform. Way back in 2020, the Twitch streamer was handed a 24-hour suspension over nudity in a VR chat stream. However, after uploading a public apology video, the ban was lifted within 24 hours.

