"Unban him immediately”: Fans react as Sodapoppin gets banned from Twitch for the second time

Long-time popular Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" has been banned from the purple platform for the second time.
Notably, this isn't Sodapoppin's first ban on the platform. Back in July 2020, the Twitch streamer was handed a 24-hour suspension from the platform over nudity in a VR chat stream.
Expressing anger towards this sudden ban, one Twitter user wrote:
Social media reacts to Sodapoppin's sudden Twitch ban for the second time
Soon after the ban, fans rushed to social media platforms to share their thoughts on what might have caused it. As expected, fans are absolutely puzzled by this surprising ban.
Naturally, the majority of Twitter users are unable to understand the entire context behind the ban. While many strongly support Chance in this matter (even though the reason is still unknown), a handful of other users joked about the ban.
At the time of writing, neither Twitch nor Sodapoppin himself had said anything about the ban. However, as per fans, this might be the result of a particular incident that happened during his most recent livestream, wherein he said the word "Blackface," and put make-up on the character to turn his face black.
Although the ban doesn't seem to be permanent in any form, Sodapoppin's fans are expressing an extreme amount of backlash and criticism towards Twitch's decision. Evidently, one Twitter user even called out Twitch's unfair system.
Here are some of the fans' reactions who believe that Chance is on the right side and that this ban is totally unfair.
Though Sodappopin has quite the fan pool built up, with the majority of his fans standing behind him on this matter. To put it simply, Twitch has been notorious for handing out bans to its users. The purple platform is always quick to take action if there is any kind of infringement of its rules and regulations.
Naturally, some of the decisions the admins have made over the past couple of years have been heavily criticized by Twitch users. Basically, the purple platform has handed out bans for reasons that things that may not be a big deal.
Chance started his career back in 2012 and has grown to be one of the most loved and popular streamers on the platform currently. With over three million subscribers on the purple platform, Chance has truly made his mark in the streaming industry.