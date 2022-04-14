"Unban him immediately”: Fans react as Sodapoppin gets banned from Twitch for the second time

Long-time popular Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" has been banned from the purple platform for the second time.

Notably, this isn't Sodapoppin's first ban on the platform. Back in July 2020, the Twitch streamer was handed a 24-hour suspension from the platform over nudity in a VR chat stream.

Expressing anger towards this sudden ban, one Twitter user wrote:

Social media reacts to Sodapoppin's sudden Twitch ban for the second time

Soon after the ban, fans rushed to social media platforms to share their thoughts on what might have caused it. As expected, fans are absolutely puzzled by this surprising ban.

Naturally, the majority of Twitter users are unable to understand the entire context behind the ban. While many strongly support Chance in this matter (even though the reason is still unknown), a handful of other users joked about the ban.

At the time of writing, neither Twitch nor Sodapoppin himself had said anything about the ban. However, as per fans, this might be the result of a particular incident that happened during his most recent livestream, wherein he said the word "Blackface," and put make-up on the character to turn his face black.

Although the ban doesn't seem to be permanent in any form, Sodapoppin's fans are expressing an extreme amount of backlash and criticism towards Twitch's decision. Evidently, one Twitter user even called out Twitch's unfair system.

Here are some of the fans' reactions who believe that Chance is on the right side and that this ban is totally unfair.

Certified Guy™ @bigchunkygamer @ariesarw @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv If this was anyone else I would doubt it but Soda is definitely capable of accidentally doing this @ariesarw @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv If this was anyone else I would doubt it but Soda is definitely capable of accidentally doing this

B00tyTikler @B00tyTikler @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv Twitch banning and suspending people for damn near no reason @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv Twitch banning and suspending people for damn near no reason 💀 https://t.co/IsHJuNtjdc

Andy 🇵🇷 @vusjibin @spaphy1 @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv No shot you think a millionaire like Sodapoppin cares about the lost money of a few days. It's just a forced vacation @spaphy1 @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv No shot you think a millionaire like Sodapoppin cares about the lost money of a few days. It's just a forced vacation

RUSSEL @TwitchRussel @StreamerBans



Thanks Twitch. @Sodapoppintv Sick, absolutely vile, just disgusting, I hate my life. I’m puking and throwing up at the same time I can’t believe this is happening. I literally just fell to my knees at target I can’t take this information and will be going dark for awhile.Thanks Twitch. @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv Sick, absolutely vile, just disgusting, I hate my life. I’m puking and throwing up at the same time I can’t believe this is happening. I literally just fell to my knees at target I can’t take this information and will be going dark for awhile.Thanks Twitch.

priceG @priceG_ @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv NOW WHAT WHOLESOME AND POSITIVE STREAMER AM I GOING TO WATCH? @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv NOW WHAT WHOLESOME AND POSITIVE STREAMER AM I GOING TO WATCH? https://t.co/mECu2oZDNU

Kyle ♔ @B4MYFAME @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv Free my guy!! Twitch lost there mind so much other things are worse on this platform compared to our innocent dad. #freeSoda @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv Free my guy!! Twitch lost there mind so much other things are worse on this platform compared to our innocent dad. #freeSoda

Rn Ls @Lampshade100000 @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv The ban is completely warranted. There are some lines that should not be crossed. He is edgy I get it but that doesn't mean his actions should not have the proper reaction/punishment. I don't think he is a bad person he just made a bad choice and will suffer the consequences. @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv The ban is completely warranted. There are some lines that should not be crossed. He is edgy I get it but that doesn't mean his actions should not have the proper reaction/punishment. I don't think he is a bad person he just made a bad choice and will suffer the consequences.

kirbeehee @ThotYote @FluffyChops1 @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv Lmao ok so this guy apparently did a black face without meaning too, and that's the only context I'm giving you because it's more funny that way. @FluffyChops1 @StreamerBans @Sodapoppintv Lmao ok so this guy apparently did a black face without meaning too, and that's the only context I'm giving you because it's more funny that way.😂

Though Sodappopin has quite the fan pool built up, with the majority of his fans standing behind him on this matter. To put it simply, Twitch has been notorious for handing out bans to its users. The purple platform is always quick to take action if there is any kind of infringement of its rules and regulations.

Naturally, some of the decisions the admins have made over the past couple of years have been heavily criticized by Twitch users. Basically, the purple platform has handed out bans for reasons that things that may not be a big deal.

Chance started his career back in 2012 and has grown to be one of the most loved and popular streamers on the platform currently. With over three million subscribers on the purple platform, Chance has truly made his mark in the streaming industry.

