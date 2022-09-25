"You are dogs**t" - Call of Duty: Warzone streamer Nadia hits back at people who've accused her of cheating

Twitch streamer and Call of Duty: Warzone enthusiast Nadia Amine shared some strong sentiments for people who've accused her of cheating in-game.

On September 24, the Twitch content creator took to Twitter to respond to the gaming community by "breaking the news" that she did not cheat in-game. The internet personality voiced her thoughts and said:

"*BREAKING NEWS* I actually don't cheat. So all you little boys with a fragile masculinity that can't accept a woman is just better, it's time to face the reality. You are dogs**t."

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer shares her views on the recent cheating controversy (Image via Twitter)

Twitter community reacts to Nadia's message

Nadia is one of the fastest-growing female content creators on the purple platform. Her popularity skyrocketed this year as she garnered well over 537k followers and averaged more than 4,000 concurrent viewers per stream.

Due to her popularity, Nadia is regarded as one of the "most accused" Call of Duty: Warzone content creators on the platform.

On September 24, the Twitch streamer responded to critics of her gameplay by sharing her thoughts on Twitter. The social media update gained a lot of traction as thousands of fans joined the conversation thread.

Twitch partner and XSET member, JaredFPS lauded Nadia for her take:

Facebook Gaming streamer Kross posted a sarcastic comment, saying:

kross.eth @Kross @TheNadiaAmine THATS EXACTLY WHAT A CHEATER WOULD SAY /s @TheNadiaAmine THATS EXACTLY WHAT A CHEATER WOULD SAY /s

Twitter user @Grahamelot was astonished to see the amount of "hate" the streamer was getting:

NEW VIDEO OUT⚠️Grahamalot @Grahamelot @TheNadiaAmine Not really in the CoD scene but it’s INSANE to me how much hate you get. It’s also hilarious seeing every insecure guy get baited by ur clips. Keep grinding @TheNadiaAmine Not really in the CoD scene but it’s INSANE to me how much hate you get. It’s also hilarious seeing every insecure guy get baited by ur clips. Keep grinding

Several followers asked Nadia to "1v1" them:

One Twitter user shared Twitch star Nicholas "NICKMERC's" take on the cheating accusations, during which the latter stated:

"I'll say this, though, I'll say this, this is my rule, after all these years, in gaming. I'm going to tell you this. If you ever think a player's cheating, okay? How many of you guys think people are cheating? Like, people that have viewers, whatever the f**k, you know? How many of you guys think in your heart-to-heart that people are cheating? Okay, if you think that, which is fine, I think you're right too. I think there's people cheating. Sure."

NICKMERCS added:

"Just wait till LAN, and if they go to a LAN, and they perform or underperform, that should tell you a good amount that you're trying to, you know what I mean? It should tell you. If you go to a LAN, and you see this completely different player, that's a problem, in my opinion."

Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared Amine's tweet and remarked:

Jake Lucky provides his views on Amine's most recent tweet (Image via Twitter)

Here are some relevant reactions from Jake Lucky's conversation thread:

kross.eth @Kross @JakeSucky



Players are banned every single day, if "Nadia" was cheating... She would've already been banned by now @TheNadiaAmine I hate that "All Creators Cheat" is now the default setting in the Community. All the "evidence" shows the opposite, that very few Creators ever have.Players are banned every single day, if "Nadia" was cheating... She would've already been banned by now @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine I hate that "All Creators Cheat" is now the default setting in the Community. All the "evidence" shows the opposite, that very few Creators ever have.Players are banned every single day, if "Nadia" was cheating... She would've already been banned by now

Twitch_TrashPanda @AckersXL @cropperTV @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine This is HUGE! You can see her reticle start heading towards the parachuter but as she ADS it brings her aim back down toward someone BARELY walking out the doorway. No way she knew he was there. Her aimbot pushed her towards the closest enemy… @cropperTV @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine This is HUGE! You can see her reticle start heading towards the parachuter but as she ADS it brings her aim back down toward someone BARELY walking out the doorway. No way she knew he was there. Her aimbot pushed her towards the closest enemy…

BRIAN 💥 @ACCIDlC @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine She’s using Soft aim her centering sucks even scump said it then it locks on. On the Lan for MW2 she went like 4 and 30 playing like someone that can’t shoot straight. @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine She’s using Soft aim her centering sucks even scump said it then it locks on. On the Lan for MW2 she went like 4 and 30 playing like someone that can’t shoot straight.

Cider @IWantCider @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine I'm still waiting for someone to actually provide proof she cheats, FYI many of the content creators your current watch uses or have used a VPN, so that aint class as cheating unless you call out all the others that use it too. @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine I'm still waiting for someone to actually provide proof she cheats, FYI many of the content creators your current watch uses or have used a VPN, so that aint class as cheating unless you call out all the others that use it too.

KLG NobleWarrior88#MediaKitsPartner @NGaming88 @JakeSucky



I honestly think COD wants the attention until the game launches at a minimum and they’ll take all the free PR @TheNadiaAmine If the “best” female Warzone player goes 4-15 at a LAN, I’m very confused because they’re are some CRACKED female COD players no matter where they play.I honestly think COD wants the attention until the game launches at a minimum and they’ll take all the free PR @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine If the “best” female Warzone player goes 4-15 at a LAN, I’m very confused because they’re are some CRACKED female COD players no matter where they play. I honestly think COD wants the attention until the game launches at a minimum and they’ll take all the free PR

On the same day, FaZe Swagg uploaded a 21-minute video featuring him collaborating with Nadia.

The former set up some challenges to debunk the in-game cheating allegations. FaZe Swagg also "controlled" the latter's gameplay and instructed her to reveal the operating system's task manager during the game.

