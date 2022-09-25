"You are dogs**t" - Call of Duty: Warzone streamer Nadia hits back at people who've accused her of cheating

Twitch streamer and Call of Duty: Warzone enthusiast Nadia Amine shared some strong sentiments for people who've accused her of cheating in-game.
On September 24, the Twitch content creator took to Twitter to respond to the gaming community by "breaking the news" that she did not cheat in-game. The internet personality voiced her thoughts and said:
"*BREAKING NEWS* I actually don't cheat. So all you little boys with a fragile masculinity that can't accept a woman is just better, it's time to face the reality. You are dogs**t."
Twitter community reacts to Nadia's message
Nadia is one of the fastest-growing female content creators on the purple platform. Her popularity skyrocketed this year as she garnered well over 537k followers and averaged more than 4,000 concurrent viewers per stream.
Due to her popularity, Nadia is regarded as one of the "most accused" Call of Duty: Warzone content creators on the platform.
On September 24, the Twitch streamer responded to critics of her gameplay by sharing her thoughts on Twitter. The social media update gained a lot of traction as thousands of fans joined the conversation thread.
Twitch partner and XSET member, JaredFPS lauded Nadia for her take:
Facebook Gaming streamer Kross posted a sarcastic comment, saying:
Twitter user @Grahamelot was astonished to see the amount of "hate" the streamer was getting:
Several followers asked Nadia to "1v1" them:
One Twitter user shared Twitch star Nicholas "NICKMERC's" take on the cheating accusations, during which the latter stated:
"I'll say this, though, I'll say this, this is my rule, after all these years, in gaming. I'm going to tell you this. If you ever think a player's cheating, okay? How many of you guys think people are cheating? Like, people that have viewers, whatever the f**k, you know? How many of you guys think in your heart-to-heart that people are cheating? Okay, if you think that, which is fine, I think you're right too. I think there's people cheating. Sure."
NICKMERCS added:
"Just wait till LAN, and if they go to a LAN, and they perform or underperform, that should tell you a good amount that you're trying to, you know what I mean? It should tell you. If you go to a LAN, and you see this completely different player, that's a problem, in my opinion."
Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared Amine's tweet and remarked:
Here are some relevant reactions from Jake Lucky's conversation thread:
On the same day, FaZe Swagg uploaded a 21-minute video featuring him collaborating with Nadia.
The former set up some challenges to debunk the in-game cheating allegations. FaZe Swagg also "controlled" the latter's gameplay and instructed her to reveal the operating system's task manager during the game.
