How did FaZe Swagg become popular?

Kris "FaZe Swagg" Lamberson is the latest high-profile streamer to hop over to YouTube from Twitch. A dedicated Call of Duty streamer and content creator, Kris has uploaded videos on YouTube since 2013.

Before moving to YouTube, he joined FaZe Clan in 2020 and became one of the top Warzone creators on Twitch.

An integral member of the Nuke Squad, Swagg is the streamer to watch if you are into Warzone and has consistently been the most viewed streamer for the game on Twitch in the last year.

With over 2.1 million followers on the purple platform, his transition to YouTube must have been a blow to the Amazon-owned company.

Fans of his videos and streams never grow tired of learning about his unique class setups or witnessing his high kill drops on Twitch. Another appealing aspect of his videos is his camaraderie with his friends, and the public adores the streamer and his Nuke Squad.

Tracing burgeoning career of FaZe Swagg

As he explained in the 'Meet FaZe Swagg' video, Kris was born in Santa Monica on 14 May 1996. However, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, at a very young age.

Being a triplet, the YouTuber grew up with his brother and sister in the city and gravitated towards basketball under his father.

Despite being one of the most recognizable content creators in the FPS community, his first competitive choice was basketball. He won a fair few trophies before high school ended, allowing him to get a scholarship to Arizona Christian University.

The content creator is a practicing Christian, which is where his name comes from. Swagg is actually an acronym for Serve Worship And Glorify God.

The 26-year-old has been making gaming content since the days of Call of Duty Ghost when he was in high school. Eventually, a hand injury that rendered him unavailable to play basketball for his university allowed him to concentrate on gaming as a serious occupation.

Slowly climbing the YouTube ranks, Swagg eventually got his silver play button in 2017 after crossing 100K subscribers. He had already started using face cams to stream on Twitch, but the release of the latest Call of Duty battle royale, Warzone, in 2020 gave the gamer a chance to shine.

YouTube views and subscribers over the years (Image via Social Blade)

As evidenced by the bump in the chart above, FaZe Swagg exploded in popularity with the new game. By 2021, he had become an integral member of the Call of Duty community.

With his down-to-earth, humble personality and super entertaining and high-frag games, he also helped his three friends, JSmooth, Santana, and Booya, form the quartet called the Nuke Squad.

He is well known for more than just his writing. The broadcaster promotes other upcoming and underrated streamers and content creators on his YouTube channel. His humility and affection for the community are the best reason to watch him.

According to Playboard, since moving to YouTube, he has retained his high average viewership numbers with a peak viewership of 15k. Fans seem to have gladly followed their favorite streamer across platforms.

