NBA star Anthony Davis joins FaZe Clan's Nuke Squad

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was in the news for his recent admission that he had not shot a basketball since the team's season ended in April. While that has changed in the past few days, with the All-Star power forward posting photos with private shooting coach Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews, that doesn't mean Davis hasn't found the time for other activities.

Last night, Davis tweeted out that he had joined Nuke Squad, a group of content creators within the esports organization FaZe Clan. Nuke Squad member FaZe Swagg confirmed the news, posting a photo of the NBA star wearing a Nuke Squad chain.

Anthony Davis joins FaZe Clan's Nuke Squad amid criticism

Partnerships between esports organizations and traditional celebrities have become increasingly common over the past few years. The organization that has been leading the charge is FaZe Clan, which operates both professional esports teams as well as a large content creation wing.

While 100 Thieves has popular rapper Drake as a co-owner, FaZe Clan has a host of rappers and athletes that have invested in the organization, including Offset, Swae Lee, Jamal Murray, and Josh Hart.

The organization can now also count NBA superstar Anthony Davis among its members after his latest announcement on Twitter claiming he had joined Nuke Squad, a part of FaZe Clan.

The Nuke Squad Twitter account also confirmed the news, welcoming the Los Angeles Lakers star into the fold. He is now listed on the account's bio as a member, right alongside Swagg, Booya, Santana, and JSmooth.

Nuke Squad is a group of four friends within FaZe Clan that made a name for themselves with their Call of Duty streams and content. They joined FaZe Clan in 2021 after going through six months of the organization's FaZe Academy program.

The news of Davis' joining comes a week after he appeared in a YouTube video with the Nuke Squad members, receiving a tour of their house as well as shooting some hoops with the content creators. The video gained notoriety because the Lakers power forward stated that it was the first time he'd shot a basket since April when the team's season ended.

The information that Davis hadn't shot a basketball in over a month might not have been noteworthy if it hadn't been for the Lakers underperforming this season and missing the playoffs despite having a roster full of big names like Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis struggled when shooting from the perimeter this season, causing many fans and pundits to criticize his decision to take a break during the offseason.

The newly minted Nuke Squad member has started working on his shot since the controversy, posting photos on social media with private shooting coach Lethal Shooter.

Fans react to Anthony Davis joining Nuke Squad

Fans of Davis and Nuke Squad were ecstatic to see the crossover between the pro athlete and the content creators, saying it was a win for all involved.

Critics of Davis, due to his recent controversy, also chimed in, saying he should be in the gym instead.

While he still has some fans that are critical of his decisions, many others agree that joining Nuke Squad is an offseason win for the eight-time All-Star.

