FaZe Clan vs. Cloud9: Valorant Champions Tour Week 3: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

On May 30, 2022, at 01:30 (IST), FaZe Clan will square off against Cloud9 in the Group Stage of the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour: North America Stage 2 Challengers. Week three of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 NA Challengers is underway, and fans have already witnessed four matches go down this week.

FaZe Clan fans are eagerly awaiting a potential upset from the underdogs. For the final day of this week, fans will be treated to two back-to-back matches tonight.

Both teams will be involved in a best-of-three series tonight, with FaZe Clan looking to secure its first win while Cloud9 is looking to dominate FaZe Clan as it has done in the past and keep its streak going.

FaZe Clan vs. Cloud9 in Valorant Champions Tour: Who is going to win tonight and finish week 3 with a bang?

Coming into the matchup, FaZe Clan is the clear underdog with zero wins in the group stage. However, upsets are part and parcel of these leagues and can never be ruled out. Cloud9 fans will surely be hoping for an easy win, but it might not be as easy as they expect.

Predictions

While both teams look strong on paper, Cloud 9 does possess a clear advantage tonight based on previous results.

Cloud9 has managed to defeat FaZe Clan in eight of the ten times they’ve met. Cloud9 possesses players who seem to communicate much more effectively and can pull off team plays and clutches when needed. However, Cloud9’s record at the tournament so far stands at one win and one loss.

FaZe Clan looks hungry as they haven’t yet won any of the two VCT NA Challengers games they've played so far. It would be unfair to write off FaZe Clan against Cloud9, and fans of the former are hoping for a major upset tonight.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other ten times in the past, and Cloud9 has won eight out of the ten matches.

Recent results

Both teams have been in pretty good form recently, winning three out of their last five matches. However, Cloud9 has managed to beat FaZe in their three most recent clashes.

FaZe Clan and Cloud9's head-to-head and recent results (Image via VLR.gg

Potential lineup

FaZe Clan

supamen

POISED

Poach

dicey

BABYBAY

C9

curry

mitch

vanity

Xeppaa

leaf

When and where to watch

The FaZe vs. Cloud9 match during Week 3 of the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on May 30 from 1:30AM IST.

