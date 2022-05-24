Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers group standings after week 2

The second week of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers came to an end last Sunday, with every team in the competition completing their second game in the group stage.

Like week 1, this week also had several moments of magic along with some surprising results and thrilling matches. Fans witnessed some top-notch Valorant action from last Friday to Sunday, where the best teams in the North American region put up some great shows.

A total of twelve teams have qualified for the NA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage. These teams are divided into two groups, with six teams each. Each team will play a total of five matches in the group in a single round-robin format.

The top four teams in each group at the end of week five will qualify for the playoffs. These eight teams will then compete in the playoffs for the final two slots in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the first international LAN event with live spectators in the arena.

With all the teams having just five games in hand in the Group Stage, each team was determined to pick up the momentum from the start. However, after the end of week two, some teams have made a statement with their performances, while some teams are still searching for their first win in the event.

The Guard and Sentinels' bad run continues in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers

North America is one of the most competitive regions in the world, with multiple renowned organizations and fan-favorite teams. The top twelve teams in the region are currently competing in the NA Stage 2 Challengers.

The second week of the competition was full of exciting clashes which ended with some surprising results as well. The results of these matches have affected the group standings as well, and fans have witnessed significant changes to the table.

Here are the table standings after the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Week 2:

Group A standings

XSET - 2W, 0L - 4 Points TSM - 1W, 1L - 2 Points 100 Thieves - 1W, 1L - 2 Points NRG Esports - 1W, 1L - 2 Points Ghost Gaming - 1W, 1L - 2 Points The Guard- 0W, 2L - 0 Points

Group B standings

Luminosity Gaming - 2W, 0L - 4 Points OpTic Gaming - 2W, 0L - 4 Points Cloud9 - 1W, 1L - 2 Points Evil Geniuses - 1W, 1L - 2 Points Sentinels - 0W, 2L - 0 Points FaZe Clan - 0W, 2L - 0 Points

NA Stage 2 Challengers group standings after Week 2 (Image via VLR.gg)

XSET and Luminosity Gaming finished at the top of the Group A and Group B tables of the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers, respectively. Both teams have also won their first two games in the group stage. Reykjavik Masters champion OpTiC Gaming has also won both of their games in the competition till now.

Surprisingly, defending champion The Guard and Sentinels are yet to win a game in the competition. With week three approaching in the next few days, it will be interesting to see how these teams perform in their upcoming matches.

Edited by Danyal Arabi