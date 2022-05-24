Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Standings after Week 2

Another week of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers ended last Sunday, and fans witnessed some exciting clashes this week.

A total of twelve teams have qualified for the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage, and they have been divided into two groups consisting of six teams each. The teams will be playing against others in the same group in a single round-robin format. At the end of the Group Stage, the top three teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs and compete for the slot in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the first international LAN event with a live audience.

All the teams have just five games to secure a slot in the Playoffs after delivering a solid performance in the Group Stage. While some teams have had a good start to the campaign, others are still trying to find momentum in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers.

FunPlus Phoenix and M3 Champions have a solid start in the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers

EMEA is one of the most competitive regions in Valorant esports, with multiple large organizations and fan-favorite teams. With the top teams in the region competing in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers, fans have enjoyed some thrilling encounters during the second week of the competition.

A total of six matches (three matches in Group A and three in Group B) will be played this week. At the end of Week 2, fans can expect to see significant changes in the standings as well. While some teams from the bottom half made their way to the top, others have ended the week in the bottom half after poor performances.

Here are the group standings after the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Week 2:

Group A standings

Fnatic - 2W, 0L - 4 Points Acend - 2W, 0L - 4 Points FunPlus Phoenix - 1W, 1L - 2 Points G2 Esports - 1W, 1L - 2 Points FOKUS - 0W, 2L - 0 Points OG LDN UTD- 0W, 2L - 0 Points

Group B standings

Team Liquid - 2W, 0L - 4 Points Guild Esports - 2W, 0L - 4 Points M3 Champions - 1W, 1L - 2 Points BBL Esports - 1W, 1L - 2 Points Natus Vincere - 0W, 2L - 0 Points BIG - 0W, 2L - 0 Points

Fnatic and Team Liquid finished at the top of Group A and Group B table, respectively, and both teams won their first two games in the Group Stage.

Meanwhile, FOKUS, OG LDN UTD, Natus Vincere, and BIG are yet to win a single game in the event and are currently in the bottom half of their respective groups. These teams need to step up their performances ahead of Week 3 to keep their hopes alive for the VCT Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs. Week 3 will start on Friday, May 27, 2022.

