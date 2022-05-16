Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Standings after Week 1

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Week 1 ended last night as all the twelve participating teams played their first game in the competition.

Fans have witnessed some top-notch Valorant action over the last three days as all the teams were determined to make a statement by performing in their first game in the competition.

All twelve qualified teams for the Group-stage have been divided into two groups, with six teams each. Teams will be playing in a single round-robin format against the other teams in the group.

The top three teams from each group after the fifth week will qualify for the Playoffs. They will compete for their slots at the Valorant Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen this coming July.

After Week 1, some teams have made a statement by winning their first game, while others will have to work on their mistakes before the upcoming matches.

FunPlus Phoenix and M3 Champions started their VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers campaign with a loss:

As the top teams in the region compete in the event, fans have enjoyed some thrilling action and encounters from the first week of the competition. However, fans have also witnessed some upsets and surprises in this week's matches.

Big teams like Acend, G2 Esports, Fnatic, and Team Liquid had a great start to the campaign. Whereas defending champions FunPlus Phoenix and VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Berlin winners M3 Champions both lost their first games in the event against Fnatic and Guild Esports, respectively.

Here are the group standings after the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Week 1:

Group A standings

Acend - 1W, 0L - 2 Points G2 Esports - 1W, 0L - 2 Points Fnatic - 1W, 0L - 2 Points FunPlus Phoenix - 0W, 0L - 0 Points FOKUS - 0W, 0L - 0 Points OG LDN UTD- 0W, 0L - 0 Points

Group B standings

Team Liquid - 1W, 0L - 2 Points Guild Esports - 1W, 0L - 2 Points BBL Esports - 1W, 0L - 2 Points Natus Vincere - 0W, 1L - 0 Points M3 Champions - 0W, 1L - 0 Points BIG - 0W, 1L - 0 Points

It was just the first week of the competition. Teams will have ample time to work more on their mistakes and make it through to the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs.

