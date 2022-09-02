FaZe Swagg officially leaves Twitch for YouTube

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer and content creator Kris "FaZe Swagg" has signed an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming, becoming the latest streamer to leave Twitch. He had already announced that he would be revealing something big. The reveal in question was a short clip that can be found on his Twitter profile currently. This video let his fans know that from September 9, he will only be streaming on the red platform.

With more than two million followers on Twitch, Swagg was the biggest Warzone streamer. According to Sullygnome, he has got over 16 million watch hours with an average of 10K concurrent viewers on his Warzone streams over the last year.

The FaZe member is joining a growing list of streamers who have left for YouTube in the recent past, including people like Myth and LilyPichu. Both these individuals joined the Google-owned platform in July 2022.

"Welcome on in": Fellow streamers and fans welcome FaZe Swagg's move to YouTube

Dr Lupo left the purple platform in August 2021 and today is the one-year anniversary of TimTheTatman's on YouTube. But when Ludwig, the "Golden Boy" of Twitch, left last November, people realized something was up.

Many suspect that in order to curb the seeming exodus, Twitch recently announced the termination of the exclusivity clause in the Partnership Program. But it hasn't been enough, it seems, as Faze Swagg is moving to YouTube to much fanfare.

Myth, who made the transition in July, welcomed his fellow streamer to the new platform:

Quite a few of his fellow FaZe Clan members offered words of encouragement to the 26-year-old streamer and congratulated him. Even the official organization had something to say.

Twitch also commented on the streamer's decision to join YouTube, making a clever pun on his name to great effect as they thanked him for his commitment towards esports. YouTube gaming also joined the banter:

Twitch



With everything you did, you got it done as advertised - with lots of Swagg.



From bringing the heat on Drops to getting dubs in Warzone, there was no challenge too great and no opportunity too small.

Being a top Warzone streamer sure has its perks as the official Call of Duty Twitter account also replied to the thread, alluding to a mysterious tattoo that seems to have baffled even Swagg:

Fans, esporting personalities, and other streamers also came out to support the streamer:

SuperEv: Congrats keep showing us the way

Lester



You're now in good hands and good company sir. I'll be rooting you on from over here and won't stop believing in your journey!

With the recent Twitch-YouTube drama involving inconsistent bans and allegations of favoritism and racism against both, it is important to note that neither of these platforms is perfect. That said, fans are clearly rooting for their favorite streamer as he makes the change.

