Faze Swagg reacts to the best COD Mobile clips of all time

COD Mobile (CODM) has been getting a lot of traction from the Warzone and Vanguard communities as they feel the free-to-play title is miles ahead of its PC and console counterparts. Over a month ago, 100T owner Nadeshot shared a tweet claiming COD Mobile looked way better than the current Call of Duty title, Vanguard.

Many other Warzone streamers and pros joined the conversation and a few of them even claimed they would hop into the mobile game if it had a PC emulator. Faze Swagg, another popular Warzone streamer, recently posted a video on YouTube. In it, he claimed he might have to start posting CODM clips because the mobile community was way larger than Warzone and Vanguard combined.

NYSL Bobby @RealBobbyPlays

-

-

- In the past week: @aydan says COD Mobile looks 10x better than Vanguard/Warzone @DrDisrespect says if CODM was ported to PC he’d play it over Caldera @Nadeshot says CODM looks better than Vanguard In the past week:-@aydan says COD Mobile looks 10x better than Vanguard/Warzone-@DrDisrespect says if CODM was ported to PC he’d play it over Caldera-@Nadeshot says CODM looks better than Vanguard https://t.co/qEfPeib0Xz

He also provided his opinion on some of the players, including iFerg, a CODM YouTuber who recently got his own skin in the game.

Faze Swagg is impressed with COD Mobile, might start a YouTube channel on it

Faze Swagg is clearly impressed with the high-intensity gameplay on CODM, and with maps like Blackout and Alcatraz in Battle Royale mode, the Warzone streamer might feel at home if he decides to hop on. In a video where he reacted to the best CODM clips of all time, Swagg claimed that his viewers might soon see him push into the mobile arena:

"We may even start a CODM channel, who knows? CODM if you guys don't know is even bigger than Warzone, even bigger than anything on the platform right now."

The factors that clicked with Swagg about CODM are the skins in the game and how all the weapons are specifically curated from the older Call of Duty titles. He even noticed OG maps like Raid and Hackney Yard, which are from older Black Ops and Modern Warfare titles. For any longtime Call of Duty fan, playing on these maps is a nostalgic experience and Swagg was impressed that the CODM developers decided to bring these elements together.

Swagg also acknowledged Ferg and called him the "best player in the game." He also opined that Activision should introduce skins of longtime Warzone streamers in the game, similar to what they had done with COD Mobile.

Will Faze Swagg start streaming CODM soon? The mobile community would certainly enjoy a Warzone streamer change platform.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee