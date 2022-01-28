COD Mobile 2 teased officially for the first time

The COD Mobile (CODM) universe is expanding and after a long wait, there is finally official news about the upcoming COD Mobile 2 that was rumored to be happening since the beginning of 2021. In October 2021, Digital Legends Entertainment joined Activision and closed down its mobile title, The Respawnables. After the sad demise of the title, other new ventures were expected from the studio and news of it joining hands with Activision further confirmed that the studios would be coming together to create a brand new mobile title.

Finally, the official notice about COD Mobile 2 is out and Digital Legends Entertainment has listed multiple job openings that they want to fill for the upcoming project.

Digital Legends Entertainment announced they are looking for passionate talent to work on the development of an unannounced mobile title within the Call of Duty universe.

Activision had previously posted job listings for Warzone Mobile back in 2021 and back then, the community was not convinced if Warzone was indeed coming to mobile. However, this confirms that Activision is expanding the Call of Duty universe onto the mobile phone platform and introducing Warzone will only facilitate the rising popularity of the battle royale title.

Warzone Mobile might be cross platform and a separate entity from COD Mobile

CODM players might be witnessing a rift in the near future if Warzone Mobile becomes a reality. Based on the trends set by Activision on PC and console, multiplayer and battle royale are different entities with merged inventories. The multiplayer version gets a new title every year, while Warzone is adjusted accordingly after the launch.

The Battle Royale mode on CODM has not been its most impressive aspect even after the launch of the Alcatraz and Blackout maps. Therefore, the current free-to-play title might become a multiplayer-only game after the launch of Warzone Mobile.

The new unannounced mobile title already seems to be in development and more details about the upcoming beta and first look into the game can be expected soon. Players can expect Activision to spill the beans about COD Mobile 2 by November 2022, as a new Call of Duty title for both PCs and consoles will be launched around that time. Fortunately, the new mobile title is also expected to support cross-play.

Rumors surrounding the new mobile title suggest it will be developed on the Unreal Engine. More information on the studio's mobile titles can be expected after the upcoming Activision earnings call with its investors. This vital call will take place on February 3, 2022 and will release the financial report for the last quarter of 2021.

Activision Blizzard is set to release fourth quarter 2021 financial results on February 3, 2022, and they are expected to reveal more info about the upcoming AAA mobile Call of Duty title in that earnings call.

2022 may just turn out to be a revolutionary year for CODM and other AAA mobile titles in development which are expected to launch later this year.

