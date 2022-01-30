5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile in 2022

PUBG Mobile can easily be regarded as the best battle royale game on Android and iOS. Realistic graphics and survival mechanics are what attract and retain players.

Many new Android games started cropping up after the popularity of battle royale games on mobile gaming platforms. Here are a few alternatives that players can surely try out.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's personal views. Indian mobile gamers are requested not to play the battle royale game as it is banned in their country. Instead, they can enjoy the regional version of PUBG Mobile, i.e., Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Android games like PUBG Mobile

1) Call of Duty: Mobile

COD Mobile is also a popular shooter game that players can enjoy on Android and iOS. The game has two main modes – the Battle Royale and the Multiplayer.

The Battle Royale mode is quite similar to PUBG Mobile's in terms of graphics and gameplay. Players can tap here to download the game.

2) PIXEL’S Unknown Battle Ground

This battle royale game has pixelated graphics like Minecraft. Simple controls, auto-shooting feature, and uncomplicated gameplay make the title kid-friendly.

Players can take their pick from 30 types of weapons to defeat their enemies. The game has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded from here.

3) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall has a good arsenal of weapons that mobile gamers can use. Players can connect with their friends and play battle royale and death matches in the game.

Like PUBG Mobile, players can pick two primary weapons and a secondary one along with necessary supplies to become the last person surviving. Mobile gamers can click here to download ScarFall.

4) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

From rifles to sub-machine guns, Warrior63 has different weapons to choose from. The new weapon control system introduced by the title has also improved the gameplay.

The map of Warrior63 has multiple terrains that mobile gamers can traverse through. The game has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded from here.

5) Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

This FPS game also features shrinking safe zones and the ultimate fight for survival. The last person to survive is endowed with “THE FATHER”.

One of the best features of this game is that it allows players to respawn up to three times before the clock finally runs out. The game can be downloaded from here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar