Twitter rallies behind Warzone streamer after misogynist TikTok featuring her goes viral

Call of Duty Warzone streamer "Nadia" Amine is being lauded on social media after a sexist TikTok that featured a clip of her went viral. Prominent esports personalities and well-wishers denounced the TikTok video (which had more than two million views at the time of writing), pointing out its regressive message and how offensive it was.

nadia @TheNadiaAmine twitter.com/jakesucky/stat… Jake Lucky @JakeSucky What it's like to be a woman in gaming. This is @TheNadiaAmine , one of the fastest growing female streamers in CoD and Warzone. Hits a nasty clip, and first thing to happen is a Tik Tok making fun of her that now has 450,000 likes and nearly 3 million views What it's like to be a woman in gaming. This is @TheNadiaAmine, one of the fastest growing female streamers in CoD and Warzone. Hits a nasty clip, and first thing to happen is a Tik Tok making fun of her that now has 450,000 likes and nearly 3 million views https://t.co/gPkjqOGIKG thank you for all who has reached out to me, and have continuously supported me. we cannot let this type of misogynistic hatred take us women down. i will never ever give up on what i love doing, and neither should anyone. we keep going

The Warzone streamer herself has responded to the positive replies to the post, thanking her fans for supporting her content. She also hit back at misogynists in the gaming community who tend to make jokes about women's ability to game, saying:

"we cannot let this type of misogynistic hatred take us women down"

Twitter is abuzz as TikTok insulting female Warzone streamer gains traction

nadia @TheNadiaAmine so we moving like this now? 🤯🤯 so we moving like this now? 🤯🤯 https://t.co/BqlnT1XIcB

Esports personality Jake Lucky recently shared a clip of Nadia, a Warzone streamer who has been steadily rising the Twitch ranks. The tweet talks about a clip from one of her streams where she manages to get some truly amazing kills. It also lambasts the TikTok clip which denigrates her as a female gamer:

"What it's like to be a woman in gaming. This is @TheNadiaAmine, one of the fastest growing female streamers in CoD and Warzone. Hits a nasty clip, and first thing to happen is a Tik Tok making fun of her that now has 450,000 likes and nearly 3 million views"

The TikTok video first shows Nadia talking about her viral clip where she calls herself one of the best female Call of Duty Warzone players and then superimposes her clip with a scene from another game where the player is washing dishes. The TikTok seems to imply that the streamer's place is in the kitchen (because she is a woman).

Since the clip went viral, her TikTok has been flooded with more misogynists who have been leaving bigoted comments under her videos. Here are some top replies left beneath one of her recent TikToks:

Sexist replies on Nadia's recent TikTok (Image via nadiaontwtch/TikTok)

Backlash on Twitter

Several fans and well-wishers in the gaming community sent her encouraging words, denouncing the offensive comments:

Rug @FaZeRug @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine Dude she’s actually so good. I see her stuff on tiktok all the time and it’s insane @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine Dude she’s actually so good. I see her stuff on tiktok all the time and it’s insane

Raf @gulag_is_closed @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine I still can't believe we are living in the year 2022 and it's still difficult for women to thrive like if there are forbidden of being better than men. It sickens me! @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine I still can't believe we are living in the year 2022 and it's still difficult for women to thrive like if there are forbidden of being better than men. It sickens me!

Hyper 🇺🇦💙💛 @HyperLeakz @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine Bro she is so damn good I suck at war zone the best game I got was like 50th place with 5 kills that I got off spawn I play vangauard every now and then and I played a lot of Cold War but I still suck at warzone for some reason @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine Bro she is so damn good I suck at war zone the best game I got was like 50th place with 5 kills that I got off spawn I play vangauard every now and then and I played a lot of Cold War but I still suck at warzone for some reason

Ceejay Riding @ceejay8808 @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine Can we just appreciate the fact that she broke the dudes camera coming around the building so bad. He literally walked half way up the road looking for her before he got melted in the back 🤣 @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine Can we just appreciate the fact that she broke the dudes camera coming around the building so bad. He literally walked half way up the road looking for her before he got melted in the back 🤣

OmgAGiraffe @GiraffeOmg @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine That's so crazy. I'm glad as a male gamer, I have literally never had anyone make fun of me or make jokes about my gameplay. If I were to be like "this is why im the best warzone player" literally everyone would agree because im male. This is a true problem in gaming. @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine That's so crazy. I'm glad as a male gamer, I have literally never had anyone make fun of me or make jokes about my gameplay. If I were to be like "this is why im the best warzone player" literally everyone would agree because im male. This is a true problem in gaming.

Ninetailzzz @ninetailzzzz @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine "But guys, misogyny is funny! Even though women are constantly mistreated and harassed online, this is really funny cause I'm a man and the joke doesn't effect me!" @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine "But guys, misogyny is funny! Even though women are constantly mistreated and harassed online, this is really funny cause I'm a man and the joke doesn't effect me!"

Nenad @jo02542840 @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine The end was funny, anyone interested in that game will know it was a sick clip. @JakeSucky @TheNadiaAmine The end was funny, anyone interested in that game will know it was a sick clip.

777 Kamilla @kCentane

You're doing incredible, keep showing them what you're made of @TheNadiaAmine It's absolutely heartbreaking, truly feels like women haven't gotten anywhere in gaming.You're doing incredible, keep showing them what you're made of @TheNadiaAmine It's absolutely heartbreaking, truly feels like women haven't gotten anywhere in gaming.You're doing incredible, keep showing them what you're made of ♥♥

Eduardo Akira (26/45) @eakiray @TheNadiaAmine This play was awesome, listen only to the ones who support you. And keep grinding @TheNadiaAmine This play was awesome, listen only to the ones who support you. And keep grinding 🔥

Sandromeda👾 @itsSandromeda keep going queen @TheNadiaAmine Haters gonna hate. You are doing it rightkeep going queen @TheNadiaAmine Haters gonna hate. You are doing it right 💕 keep going queen 👏👏

Leepay @1eepay @EnergyShardV3 @dmullyjr @TheNadiaAmine Do people need to not let shit affect them as much nowadays? Sure. Is “women are good at doing dishes” a hilarious joke? Nah, it’s actually so old that anyone who makes it should probably retire. @EnergyShardV3 @dmullyjr @TheNadiaAmine Do people need to not let shit affect them as much nowadays? Sure. Is “women are good at doing dishes” a hilarious joke? Nah, it’s actually so old that anyone who makes it should probably retire.

3RyaN 🇺🇦 @BcBeanney @TheNadiaAmine Followed and will follow on Twitch as well, keep grinding and destroying lobbies 🤜🤛 @TheNadiaAmine Followed and will follow on Twitch as well, keep grinding and destroying lobbies 🤜🤛

Competitive gaming can be an incredibly toxic experience. Racism and homophobia are the go-to insults used by online gamers worldwide. A New York Times article from 2017 notes that between 2007 and 2017, most online harassment on Xbox Live was directed against women.

Numerous studies have explored the issue, many of which found that a substantial number of video games endorse such regressive stereotypes against women. The online harassment campaign during 2014-15 called Gamergate is a prime example of the toxic anti-woman culture female gamers have to face online.

Nadia started her streaming career in January 2021 and has amassed more than 175k followers on her Twitch. The streamer has steadily climbed the ranks, and according to Sully Gnome, she was the 16th most-watched Call of Duty Warzone player on the platform in the last month.

