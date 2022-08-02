Twitter rallies behind Warzone streamer after misogynist TikTok featuring her goes viral

Call of Duty Warzone streamer "Nadia" Amine is being lauded on social media after a sexist TikTok that featured a clip of her went viral. Prominent esports personalities and well-wishers denounced the TikTok video (which had more than two million views at the time of writing), pointing out its regressive message and how offensive it was.
The Warzone streamer herself has responded to the positive replies to the post, thanking her fans for supporting her content. She also hit back at misogynists in the gaming community who tend to make jokes about women's ability to game, saying:
"we cannot let this type of misogynistic hatred take us women down"
Twitter is abuzz as TikTok insulting female Warzone streamer gains traction
Esports personality Jake Lucky recently shared a clip of Nadia, a Warzone streamer who has been steadily rising the Twitch ranks. The tweet talks about a clip from one of her streams where she manages to get some truly amazing kills. It also lambasts the TikTok clip which denigrates her as a female gamer:
"What it's like to be a woman in gaming. This is @TheNadiaAmine, one of the fastest growing female streamers in CoD and Warzone. Hits a nasty clip, and first thing to happen is a Tik Tok making fun of her that now has 450,000 likes and nearly 3 million views"
The TikTok video first shows Nadia talking about her viral clip where she calls herself one of the best female Call of Duty Warzone players and then superimposes her clip with a scene from another game where the player is washing dishes. The TikTok seems to imply that the streamer's place is in the kitchen (because she is a woman).
Since the clip went viral, her TikTok has been flooded with more misogynists who have been leaving bigoted comments under her videos. Here are some top replies left beneath one of her recent TikToks:
Backlash on Twitter
Several fans and well-wishers in the gaming community sent her encouraging words, denouncing the offensive comments:
Competitive gaming can be an incredibly toxic experience. Racism and homophobia are the go-to insults used by online gamers worldwide. A New York Times article from 2017 notes that between 2007 and 2017, most online harassment on Xbox Live was directed against women.
Numerous studies have explored the issue, many of which found that a substantial number of video games endorse such regressive stereotypes against women. The online harassment campaign during 2014-15 called Gamergate is a prime example of the toxic anti-woman culture female gamers have to face online.
Nadia started her streaming career in January 2021 and has amassed more than 175k followers on her Twitch. The streamer has steadily climbed the ranks, and according to Sully Gnome, she was the 16th most-watched Call of Duty Warzone player on the platform in the last month.