"100% racist": HasanAbi mocks Greekgodx for his reaction to imitating a British accent

Hasan "HasanAbi" took to his Twitch stream to mockingly imitate the controversial British streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx." The incident took place after the latter announced his suspension from the purple platform.

In a recent livestream, Greekgodx was caught satirically mimicking the Asian community whilst an Asian family walked past him. He continued to make incoherent noises for a few seconds before ceasing.

Dimitri @Greekgodx So the final verdict is i’ve been banned for two weeks waiting for the appeal to go through because of hateful conduct. If I hear a single streamer mock a British accent I’m gonna freak out that is 100% racist from now on. So the final verdict is i’ve been banned for two weeks waiting for the appeal to go through because of hateful conduct. If I hear a single streamer mock a British accent I’m gonna freak out that is 100% racist from now on.

Although Twitch hasn't delved into his ban, the most plausible reason is due to his racially targeted jibes in the video. He later announced his suspension through Twitter. Additionally, he mentioned that anyone trying to imitate a British accent is:

"100% racist"

HasanAbi ridicules Greekgodx's take on racism

In a recent stream uploaded to his channel, HasanAbi called out the British streamer for his take on racism and imitating accents. According to the former Young Turks member, Dimitri's view on imitating accents is ironic as he was recently berated for the same.

This isn't the first time Greekgodx has found himself in the middle of scrutiny. In fact, he received a 30-day ban last month after delivering a sexist rant on stream. Dimitri was promptly suspended after stating:

“I will stream while you cook for me and you clean for me. You look after the children while I gain all the money. I give it to you and give it to our children for a healthy, secure life. That’s how I want to run my life.”

While reacting to Greekgodx's latest ban and his subsequent defense on Twitter, HasanAbi exclaimed:

"I like that he is like openly admitting that he's gonna be fake outraged. Like, that's more honest than like what other people do...

He continued:

He's too stupid to like openly admit that he's like gonna be fake outraged. That's what he said and how he said it!"

Other streamers have also reacted to the ban. Notably, xQc was quick to express his disapproval in a scathing reply to Dimitri's original tweet.

Fans react to the entire drama

Fans have also shared their opinions regarding the entire fiasco. Most of them have been heavily critical of the British streamer's controversial take. Unsurprisingly, the r/LivestreamFail clip generated a lot of comments:

The duration of Greekgodx's current ban is still unknown. With that being said, this is his second suspension in less than 30 days, which may have a bearing on future ramifications.

