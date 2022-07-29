Greekgodx gets banned on Twitch again after mocking family with racist sounds while IRL streaming

Dimitri "Greekgodx" has once again been banned from Twitch, this time on charges of racism. The British creator was doing an IRL stream before suddenly making some offensive noise while crossing another family on the street. The clip went viral almost instantly, with people accusing him of mocking Asian languages.

Just hours ago, the streamer had posted on Twitter asking the people who were spreading the clip to "get a life." Already a contentious personality, Greekgodx is infamous for his outlandish takes on women, endorsing anti-vaxxing, spouting conspiracy theories that dispute the moon landing and supporting the flat earth theory.

Greekgodx gets a second Twitch ban within a month

Greekgodx was previously banned on July 1 for allegedly twerking on stream. In the same stream, he made some extremely problematic statements about women's roles in relationships, delivered a weird take on gambling and called out fellow streamer Mizkif for posting bad content.

Unlike the speculation surrounding his previous suspension, the reasons for his current ban seem to be fairly obvious. In this case, Greekgodx was caught making offensive noises while crossing a family on the street.

The streamer is seen panting after playing football and exercising, before trying to goof around while walking. The situation turned ugly after he began making sounds which seemed to mock Eastern languages.

As the clip gained traction on Twitter, the streamer responded with a tweet of his own. Delivering a dubious take on the situation, Greekgodx had some choice advice for those talking about the clip. He described them as people without jobs and partners who are stirring up drama and wasting time:

"These guys on Reddit are very sad. I pray for you. Get a job get a life get girlfriend go jim. Why do you spend your days wasting away making up fake BS to distract yourself from the real problem."

Greekgodx has also reacted to the ban, alleging that the family in question was not Asian but Greek. He also claimed to have made these random noises just for fun:

"I make some random noises and people assume I’m being racist. What is wrong with this world."

Twitter reactions

Twitterattis had various takes on the issue, with some supporting the ban. while others defended Greekgodx.

As noted by many on social media, the family does not need to be Asian for the streamer to act like a racist. Greekgodx's previous ban was for three days but he hasn't revealed the duration of his current one. As of now, the suspension seems temporary.

