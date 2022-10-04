"A bridge restored type thing" - xQc claims his beef with HasanAbi has ended

On October 4, Twitch star Felix "xQc" surprised the streaming community by livestreaming from YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig Ahgren's house. Felix revealed that he and fellow Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" have resolved their recent feud while explaining why he chose to broadcast from Ludwig's residence.

The French-Canadian personality mentioned that both content creators have come to a "good conclusion" and provided an analogy for the situation:

"We get to a good conclusion, generally. No joke, though, I'm not going to make a thing about it. We've come to a good conclusion. Okay? It's like, a bridge restored type thing."

xQc talks about his beef with HasanAbi and says that the "bridge has been restored"

At the 40-minute livestream, the former Overwatch pro revealed that the political commentator invited him to a party. He stated that he wanted to talk to him privately. However, he wasn't able to:

"And the next day, next day pulls up, right, and it's like 4 p.m. at that time. It's 4 p.m., and I'm f***ked up! I'm sick and I'm f***ked, okay? I'm like, hungover, or whatever. But I feel pretty good. So I'm like, 'You know what, Hasan invited me to his party yesterday, I'm going to go say hello,' because I told him that I would talk to him in private at the party, but I didn't. Because I f***ked up."

xQc mentioned that he then went over to HasanAbi's house while the latter was hosting a podcast:

"So I go to Hasan's place now, okay? I go to Hasan's, Ludwig is there, they're about to do some podcast, like, 'Do you want to be on it?' and I'm like, 'You know what? Let's do the podcast. Why not?'"

Timestamp: 00:39:25

The Twitch sensation mentioned that he and Hasan talked about their relationship and eventually came to a "good conclusion":

"So then we go to the podcast, you know. We do the thing, it's pretty fun, and the podcast we're talking about, me and him relationship, that type of thing."

After claiming that their beef ending was comparable to a "restored bridge," xQc added:

"There's some things that were wrong on their own. When it came out to the, me and him portion of the problems, it was fine. Does that make sense? Like, I'm like, 'Yeah, we kind of reached a conclusion,' like, about me and him. Right?"

Fans react to the streamer's update

xQc's clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the conversation thread accrued more than 190 fan reactions. Here are some of the most relevant fan comments:

For context, xQc and HasanAbi clashed with one another when the former backed out of Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella's" S**tcamp 2022 at the last minute.

The antics did not sit well with HasanAbi, and he took to his alternative Twitter account to call out xQc. The streamers engaged in many back-and-forths, with both calling each other names on their respective livestreams.

