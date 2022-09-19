“xQc is a f***ing child!” - HasanAbi hits back at xQc, says the latter behaves like a "spoiled little kid"

Political content creator Hasan "HasanAbi" made some strong statements against fellow Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" during a recent livestream.

The ongoing beef between the two content creators began a few weeks ago. On September 17, Felix spoke about Hasan's previous tweets and claimed that he was only looking to get "free cookie points" on the internet. He also resorted to calling HasanAbi a "snake."

Two days later, Hasan viewed xQc's most recent tweet, which mentioned the latter's collaboration with Ludwig to help raise funds for victims scammed by ItsSliker.

xQc @xQc WE ARE AWARE ABOUT THIS @Sliker SITUTATION AND THE VICTIMS WHO WE'RE SCAMMED OUT OF THEIR HARD-EARNED MONEY. HEARTBREAKING. ME AND @LudwigAhgren WILL BE TRYING OUR BEST TO GET MONEY BACK TO THOSE PEOPLE. THIS IS ABOUT THE VICTIMS. ONLY THEM. THIS WILL TAKE TIME, ITS ~$300,000.🤝 WE ARE AWARE ABOUT THIS @Sliker SITUTATION AND THE VICTIMS WHO WE'RE SCAMMED OUT OF THEIR HARD-EARNED MONEY. HEARTBREAKING. ME AND @LudwigAhgren WILL BE TRYING OUR BEST TO GET MONEY BACK TO THOSE PEOPLE. THIS IS ABOUT THE VICTIMS. ONLY THEM. THIS WILL TAKE TIME, ITS ~$300,000.🤝

While he was at it, a viewer commented on how Felix appeared to be bringing up old beef to deflect attention from ItsSliker's antics. HasanAbi did not hold back in his response:

"It doesn't matter. xQc is a f***ing child! Even though he is a 27-years, he is literally a man-child. A baby. Okay? He behaves like a f***ing spoiled little kid because he is a spoiled little kid."

HasanAbi shares some strong sentiments for xQc on stream

The recent debacle between the content creators started at the very beginning of the month, when Hasan called out xQc for backing out of Blaire "QTCinderella's" S**tcamp 2022 at the last minute.

The drama between the streamers resurfaced on September 17 when Felix referenced a previous tweet made by Hasan on his alternate Twitter account. Felix said:

"[The tweet] sent everybody against me, and he knew it would, and also friends don't f***ing do that. Dude, friends don't f***ing intend the worst and put words in my mouth to get f***ing free cookie points. Friends don't f***ing do that. It's not about the strength of the call out, it's about the fact that friends don't do that! That's the only thing that matters to me. Okay?"

xQc continued by saying:

"F**k the size, the stream size, the likes, the followers. That is simply how that works! Okay? And I was upset that a friend would intend the worst, put words in my mouth that made me look the worst. On purpose! Why? Why would you do that? That is the definition that everyone would agree on, of what we call a 'snake.'"

During his September 19 livestream, HasanAbi's discussed the recent ItsSliker controversy and read xQc's tweets about him teaming up with YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig.

Hasan explained why he decided to talk about it:

"The reason why I am offering more coverage to this, you know, and people say, 'Oh, drama farming, that's why you're doing it.' No. The reason why I'm offering coverage of this is because he is a very real-life example of a f***ing gambling addict, and you as viewers, as people on this platform have been able to quite literally see that from point A to point Z, from start to finish, from top to bottom. This is a very good teachable moment."

HasanAbi noticed a message posted by a viewer and read it out loud:

"'I can't believe the disrespect you got through that entire thing, and when x(Qc) bringing up beef, focusing away from Sliker...'"

(Timestamp: 03:43:03)

HasanAbi replied by calling Felix a "spoiled little kid." He said:

"His lifestyle will always be faciliated for the rest of his f***ing life."

Fans react to xQc and HasanAbi streamer drama

The content creator's clip was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and featured more than 760 fan reactions. Here's what Redditors had to say:

Earlier in June, xQc and HasanAbi clashed after the former made his infamous streamer tier list and placed the latter in the "B" category. Hasan was displeased with the decision and shared his thoughts on Discord.

Their feud ended the following month, after HasanAbi announced that they had both apologized to each other off-stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far