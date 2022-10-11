"They were terrible" - TwitchCon 2022 security shares her experience with attendees, says they were abusive

On October 11, IRL Twitch streamer Jay "jaystreazy" showcased and livestreamed the aftermatch of TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego.

While finding his way toward a cryptocurrency convention, jaystreazy ended up having a conversation with TwitchCon security personnel, who shared her experience monitoring the event, saying that she was glad that the convention was finally over.

She stated that the TwitchCon attendees were "terrible" and that they verbally abused the security staff. She said:

"This is TwitchCon, and they're moving out. Thank god. It was... these people that come to this thing, so verbally abused us. Oh yeah, they were terrible."

TwitchCon 2022 San Diego security talks about rude attendees

Following the eventful conclusion of the streamer convention, Twitch streamer jaystreazy hosted an IRL stream in San Diego and explored the city with his viewers.

Jay was at the San Diego Convention Center eager to attend the cryptocurrency convention before getting in touch with security personnel as he was unable to navigate the area.

While conversing, the female security revealed that TwitchCon attendees were impolite and disrespectful. She remarked that many in attendance lacked "social skills":

"It like, they don't have any social skills. Since when you tell them, 'I'm sorry you cannot go up and down the escalator', and they're like, 'Why not?', and I'm like, 'Aren't you going to get killed?' and they just cussed us out."

Timestamp: 01:33:50

She mentioned that a concert was taking place concurrently with TwitchCon and added:

"So I looked, and then, we got a concert over there. Some people paid for it, some people didn't. So it was embedded, and they just, killed us practically. And it's like, entitled thing going on, you know? Yeah, it was... we were not having a good time."

Jaystreazy asked if the Twitch staff exhibited the same behavior as the attendees. The security personnel stated that it was only the latter, and that the former was "great":

"Oh it was the attendees. The staff was great. Yeah, just, they (attendees) were climbing on stuff, and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' It was a (younger) crowd. These two were pretty young, and I said, 'You treat your mother's house like this?', and were like, 'Bleh.'"

The conversation with the security personnel concluded with her stating that she complained about the same issue three years ago.

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Jaystreazy's streaming moment was one of the most highly-upvoted posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 215 Redditors joining the conversation thread. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Fans on the streamer subreddit reacting to the security personnel's account 1/3 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Fans on the streamer subreddit reacting to the security personnel's account 2/3 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Redditor u/boujeeStraberry mentioned Twitch streamer "Sodapoppin" talking about his TwitchCon experience over the past four years:

Fans on the streamer subreddit reacting to the security personnel's account 3/3 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Jaystreazy is a well-known Twitch streamer, having spent more than 5,400 streaming under the Just Chatting category of the platform. He currently has 92,096 followers and averages over 2.8k viewers per stream.

