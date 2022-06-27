"This is crazy!" - Twitch streamer jaystreazy finds unusually narrow entrance to a shop in India

IRL content creator Jay "jaystreazy" has been streaming his Indian trip and came across a snack shop with an unusually narrow entrance during his latest livestream.

Jay embarked upon a month-long journey to India last month. As he was exploring the city streets, the Twitch broadcaster noticed a narrow lane and asked his guide if it was the entrance to a house.

The content creator then decided to take a peek inside the entrance and noticed that it led to a small shop selling snacks and beverages. He had the following reaction as he tried to get to the shop through the narrow lane:

"Chat, this is crazy! It's actually a shop!"

Twitch streamer jaystreazy explores Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and comes across narrow entrance to shop

Jaystreazy's content has gone viral on the internet since he began exploring India last month. His clips often make an appearance on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Yesterday (June 26), Jay was out, having the time of his life while seeing and wandering the streets of the desert city. While he was at it, he noticed a relatively tiny entrance to a place, and he first thought that it led to someone's house.

Jay asked his guide the following question:

"Is this someone's house? Can you walk through here? I cannot fit! Can you fit in there?"

After seeing how the guide easily managed to fit into the tight entrance, Jay took it upon himself to venture into the extremely narrow hallway to see what lay on the other side:

"How, how can I? I want to go inside."

Timestamp: 04:25:17

The Twitch streamer greeted a lady inside the store and expressed his amusement:

"Hello! I don't know if I fit in here, though. It's too hard for me to get in. Oh!"

Jay panned the camera towards himself and laughed after looking at the small shop at the end of the narrow entrance. He then handed the camera to his guide, went inside the shop to take a more detailed look, and continued with his IRL stream.

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's adventure

Jay's clip was a viral hit on r/LivestreamFail with more than 920 upvotes and 47 fan reactions. Redditors stated that the entrance shared a resemblance to some side quests present in various games.

Some fans claimed Jay was delivering the best content on the livestreaming platform.

Other reactions were along these lines:

jaystreazy is an American content creator who began streaming on Twitch in 2017. His popularity has skyrocketed in the past month as he went from having 567 viewers in May to 1,932 average viewers in June.

