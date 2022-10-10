"I broke my ankle all 3 possible ways" - Twitch streamer Zummmers injured at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego

Twitch streamer Zummmers took to Twitter to notify the streaming community about her recent injury at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego.

The streamer stated that the past 48 hours have been "overwhelming" and that she was back home resting. She expressed her gratitude towards those who wished her a speedy recovery.

Zummmers then revealed that she had broken her ankle in "all three possible ways" and that she doesn't "go down without a bang." An excerpt from her tweet read:

"Ya girl don't go down without a bang. I broke my ankle all 3 possible ways."

How did Twitch streamer Zummmers break her ankle at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego?

On October 8, TwitchCon 2022 San Diego hosted an IRL Twitch Rivals event called the Balloon World Cup. At the event, several content creators clashed with one another in a balloon chasing competition.

During a two-minute round between Twitch streamers Zummmers and GuhRL, the former tried her best to keep the balloon from falling to the ground. However, she accidentally ended up hitting one of the obstacles (a sofa in this case) and instantly fell down.

Zummmers called the referee, and it was observed that the streamer had hurt her right ankle. Upon closer inspection, Zummmers' ankle was significantly injured, and she was visibly in pain. The competitive balloon chase round soon ended.

The aforementioned VOD (video on demand) has since been deleted on Twitch.

Fans react to Twitch streamer Zummmers getting injured at TwitchCon 2022

The streaming community on Twitter shared heartfelt messages about the streamer's health update, with one Twitter user stating that she should take care and heal up:

Another Twitter user stated that Zummmers did amazing at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego:

Several community members hoped for Zummmers' speedy recovery:

Irv @kushur16 🏽 @zummmers Praying for a speedy recovery!!! Gad your back home safe @zummmers Praying for a speedy recovery!!! Gad your back home safe 🙏🏽

The streamer's health update was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the conversation thread attracted hundreds of fan reactions:

Redditor u/ostonox joked about "how many victims" the 2022 streamer convention would take:

Another Redditor replied, saying that the broken ankle situation could not have been prevented by Twitch, as it was "something unfortunate" that happened:

One community member speculated that TwitchCon would need people to sign a waiver agreement:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit:

Other injuries at TwitchCon

adriana chechik @adrianachechik Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.

This was not the only injury at TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego. Former adult star turned Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik also took to Twitter to reveal that she had broken her back in two places and was required to undergo surgery.

Adriana Chechik injured herself after she jumped into a foam pit during TwitchCon's "Face Off" event.

