Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik broke back in two places at San Diego TwitchCon

Twitch streamer and adult star Adriana Chechik announced on Twitter a few hours that she suffered injuries to her back after suffering a fall during the Face Off challenge at this weekend's San Diego TwitchCon.
The streamer took a voluntary fall into a foam pit at the convention, but the material did little to help soften her landing. As it turns out, her injury was so severe that she has to undergo surgery later today.
Adriana Chechik has to undergo surgery after TwitchCon accident
The clip of Adriana Chechik writhing in pain at the convention was circulated heavily on social media, including on Twitter and Reddit. People soon started debating why and how the streamer could be hurt so badly from landing in a pit of foam. What's more surprising is that other content creators who had fallen into the same pit suffered little to no injuries.
TwitchCon San Diego is the first post-pandemic streamer convention in North America organized by the Amazon-owned platform. The hiatus meant this year's event was highly anticipated.
Adriana Chechik has been streaming on the purple platform for the last two years, having started back in 2020. As a content creator, she has seen quite some success in a relatively short time, having amassed an impressive 800K-plus followers on the purple platform. According to TwitchTracker, she averaged around 2K concurrent views on her streams last month.
The above clip shows how she jumped into the apparently safe foam pit, only to land on her tailbone, which severely injured her. The streamer can be seen trying to get up initially, brushing aside the pain. However, she gradually understood that what had happened was much more serious. She eventually had to take the help of medical staff.
Fans react to Twitch streamer getting injured
The incident has caused many to raise questions against the organizers of the event, as many on social media wondered why the foam did not adequately break her fall.
Twitter users such as Mitch/xRewind replied to her post, where she'd announced that she needed to undergo surgery. They implied that she could sue Twitch for the accident. However, others in the thread pointed out that the platform might undo her partnership with it in the aftermath of a lawsuit.
Fans and content creators reached out to Adriana Chechik, hoping that she gets well soon. Some people also had some pretty harsh criticism to offer against the organizers of the event.
As revealed by Adriana Chechik, she will be undergoing surgery for the two bones she broke at TwitchCon. Here's hoping she makes a speedy and full recovery.
