Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik broke back in two places at San Diego TwitchCon

Twitch streamer and adult star Adriana Chechik announced on Twitter a few hours that she suffered injuries to her back after suffering a fall during the Face Off challenge at this weekend's San Diego TwitchCon.

The streamer took a voluntary fall into a foam pit at the convention, but the material did little to help soften her landing. As it turns out, her injury was so severe that she has to undergo surgery later today.

adriana chechik @adrianachechik Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.

Adriana Chechik has to undergo surgery after TwitchCon accident

The clip of Adriana Chechik writhing in pain at the convention was circulated heavily on social media, including on Twitter and Reddit. People soon started debating why and how the streamer could be hurt so badly from landing in a pit of foam. What's more surprising is that other content creators who had fallen into the same pit suffered little to no injuries.

TwitchCon San Diego is the first post-pandemic streamer convention in North America organized by the Amazon-owned platform. The hiatus meant this year's event was highly anticipated.

Adriana Chechik has been streaming on the purple platform for the last two years, having started back in 2020. As a content creator, she has seen quite some success in a relatively short time, having amassed an impressive 800K-plus followers on the purple platform. According to TwitchTracker, she averaged around 2K concurrent views on her streams last month.

Clippy Chimp @ClippyChimp Adriana Chechik ( @ChechikTv ) looks seriously hurt after jumping in the foampit. Looks like #TwitchCon cheaped out on the padding and amount of foam. Adriana Chechik (@ChechikTv) looks seriously hurt after jumping in the foampit. Looks like #TwitchCon cheaped out on the padding and amount of foam. https://t.co/BRPSs1EKVI

The above clip shows how she jumped into the apparently safe foam pit, only to land on her tailbone, which severely injured her. The streamer can be seen trying to get up initially, brushing aside the pain. However, she gradually understood that what had happened was much more serious. She eventually had to take the help of medical staff.

Fans react to Twitch streamer getting injured

The incident has caused many to raise questions against the organizers of the event, as many on social media wondered why the foam did not adequately break her fall.

Twitter users such as Mitch/xRewind replied to her post, where she'd announced that she needed to undergo surgery. They implied that she could sue Twitch for the accident. However, others in the thread pointed out that the platform might undo her partnership with it in the aftermath of a lawsuit.

Mitch/xRewind @xRewindRS @adrianachechik Sounds like a lawsuit if you ask me. @adrianachechik Sounds like a lawsuit if you ask me.

Rory @roryscahell @xRewindRS @adrianachechik Absolutely. Though I wonder if you sue twitch if they’ll still continue to partner with you? @xRewindRS @adrianachechik Absolutely. Though I wonder if you sue twitch if they’ll still continue to partner with you?

Fans and content creators reached out to Adriana Chechik, hoping that she gets well soon. Some people also had some pretty harsh criticism to offer against the organizers of the event.

Alexandra Botez @alexandravbotez @adrianachechik Oh my god I’m so sorry and wish you a speedy recovery @adrianachechik Oh my god I’m so sorry and wish you a speedy recovery 😭

Lord Edge @cgd0911 @Sweetiechick23 @adrianachechik She jumped into a foam pit at Twitchcon, but it turned out they didn't bother to pad the bottom properly so she essentially landed on hard concrete. So basically negligence on the part of the con. @Sweetiechick23 @adrianachechik She jumped into a foam pit at Twitchcon, but it turned out they didn't bother to pad the bottom properly so she essentially landed on hard concrete. So basically negligence on the part of the con.

Caden. @cadentwitch @adrianachechik @Twitch time to start writing a paycheck, embarrassing safety procedure for an event of this stature @adrianachechik @Twitch time to start writing a paycheck, embarrassing safety procedure for an event of this stature

Michele Morrow @michelemorrow @adrianachechik I’m sorry to hear this. Speaking from experience… I’m sure they made you sign a waiver, but would love to learn the safety precautions @twitch adhered to for this tragedy waiting to happen. Doesn’t looks safe and could make waiver null & void. They should pay your medical bills. @adrianachechik I’m sorry to hear this. Speaking from experience… I’m sure they made you sign a waiver, but would love to learn the safety precautions @twitch adhered to for this tragedy waiting to happen. Doesn’t looks safe and could make waiver null & void. They should pay your medical bills.

Diddly @DiddlyDonger @adrianachechik Oh my god I hope everything goes as smoothly as possible. That's horrific @adrianachechik Oh my god I hope everything goes as smoothly as possible. That's horrific

M @VeubentT @adrianachechik Who the hell makes a foam pit that you can't jump into..... Big L twitchcon. @adrianachechik Who the hell makes a foam pit that you can't jump into..... Big L twitchcon.

As revealed by Adriana Chechik, she will be undergoing surgery for the two bones she broke at TwitchCon. Here's hoping she makes a speedy and full recovery.

