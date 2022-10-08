"Why didn't you answer my DMs?" HasanAbi finally meets Kai Cenat at TwitchCon

Hasan “HasanAbi” has had to deal with a fair amount of drama during TwitchCon 2022. Several people approached him about his beef with comedian Sam Hyde, but it was all love in this wholesome moment.

While doing his meet and greet at TwitchCon, streamer Kai Cenat came up and eagerly hugged his fellow content creator.

The two bantered back and forth for several moments, much to the joy of the on-watching con-goers. Even Hasan’s jab at Kai Cenat was not a serious attack. HasanAbi simply wanted to know why Kai didn’t answer his recent DM on Twitter.

"Why haven’t you responded to my DMs, bro? Answer! Answer for yourself right now!”

HasanAbi claims fame changed Kai Cenat, branding him 'El Ego'

The two Twitch streamers met while HasanAbi was doing his meet & greet at the event, where Kai Cenat eagerly hugged the political streamer. The two genuinely seemed happy to have finally met, as a number of fans looked on, recorded, and took photos.

“Hasan, man! How ya doin’ bro?”

Kai Cenat turned his attention to the massive audience they had, addressing them as well. HasanAbi does have a huge fanbase, so it wasn’t a shock to see that the two streamers, together at the same time, would draw that many people.

“Damn! Oh, wassup ya’ll?”

Hasan then addressed the audience, asking if they knew who Kai Cenat was. The attendees would all cheer in support of the most-subscribed streamer on English-speaking Twitch. However, HasanAbi switched gears and put his fellow content creator on the spot in a hilarious way.

“Hey, of course they know, bro! The W community’s taking over, bro! Why haven’t you responded to my DMs, bro? Answer! Answer for yourself right now! You’re live!”

Kai threw his hands up as people around him began to chant “Oooooooh”, unclear of when or what Hasan sent him on Twitter. Asked for clarity, HasanAbi quickly responded saying he told the New York-born streamer that they would meet at TwitchCon.

“I didn’t see it, bro! I don’t get on Twitter!”

The two joked about it, with Hasan claiming that fame changed Kai and called him “El Ego”. In response, Kai said he’d stream snipe the other streamer. The two laughed about it all, continuing to talk about how they liked the con. It was a wholesome but very comical moment between the Twitch streamers.

Reddit fans say HasanAbi himself doesn't have time to look at DM's

The Twitch clip had, as of this writing, been viewed nearly 500K times, and it was clear that Reddit loved this particular interaction. A few people joked though, comparing Hasan to the character portrayed in the Eminem track, “Stan”, which was about an obsessed fan.

Another topic of discussion was the “W Community”, a loose group of streamers who began to grow on the platform around the same time. This includes members like YourRage, Kai Cenat, JiDion, Adin Ross, and others. They are a group of streamers more in touch with what’s popular with young Twitch viewers, and they’ve had meteoric growth.

Some on Reddit regret writing off the W community, while others noticed that Hasan supporting the group has paid off for him. Some didn’t tune in to their content because of Adin Ross, not really caring about the content he produces or how he acts.

Some joked about HasanAbi. They talked about how he doesn’t have room to talk about unread DMs, memeing about it a great deal.

Others were just happy to see the kind of success Kai has achieved lately. They seemed happy to see the streamer living his dream.

It was nice to see the two content creators share a wholesome, fun moment together. They cracked jokes, laughed, and genuinely seemed to enjoy each other’s company.

