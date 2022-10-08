"What's wrong with you?": HasanAbi enraged after fan tries to stir up drama during TwitchCon 2022

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" was in no mood to entertain a fan who asked him to comment on the possibility of Hasan facing American comedian and influencer Sam Hyde in a boxing match. For context, Sam had called out Hasan during his KSI vs. Swarmz/Pineda undercard match in London. After his victory against IAMTHMPSN, the 37-year-old stated that he intended to "k*ll" Hasan in the boxing ring. The latter, however, has refused to accept the challenge.

When a fan asked Hasan to respond to Hyde's boxing challenge during an IRL stream at TwitchCon 2022, the Turkish-American content creator was irritated by the attempt to create drama:

"What's wrong with you?"

HasanAbi disgruntled at a fan for provoking him to comment on boxing challenge

Despite being 6'4", HasanAbi has previously stated that he has no intentions of stepping into the ring. Replying to a fan who asked him about Sam Hyde's challenge, Hasan said:

"That dude is gross as f**k, I'm not going near that mother f**ker"

In his latest IRL stream at the San Diego Convention Center in California, a fan seemingly approached the streamer and asked him if he was going to respond to Hyde's challenge. Hasan seemed agitated by the question and exclaimed:

“Dude, no. Why are you f**king talking to me about some dumba** weirdo nazi? What's wrong with you? Explain yourself. You think it’s f***ing funny, dude?”

(Timestamp: 46:09)

He further continued:

"You got some weird f**king deadbeat loser comedian, who is completely fucking lost all of his importance on the world..."

He ended his rant by stating:

“I don’t want to be around those f***ing losers, and you should probably conduct yourself a little bit better.”

Based on his response at TwitchCon, a boxing match between Hasan and Sam Hyde seems to be a distant possibility. It remains to be seen if the latter will respond to the clip of Hasan berating him.

Fans react to HasanAbi's rant

HasanAbi is among the most popular streamers on the purple platform. Seeing the content creator lecturing a fan for trying to 'farm' unnecessary drama meant that his viewers had further fodder for content. In a relevant subreddit, Hasan's shared their reactions:

TwitchCon 2022 is currently on its second and penultimate day. So far, it has been one of the most attended and viewed streaming events this year. In addition to HasanAbi, many other major streamers such as Dream, GeorgeNotFound, xQc, and Kai Cenat (among others) will be attending the convention. The event will come to an end on October 9. For further details about TwitchCon's schedule and appearances, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes