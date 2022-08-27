Former adult star turned streamer refused entry to Twitch Rivals, banned a day later

Recently, former adult film star turned streamer Adriana Chechik shared a video talking about the discriminatory treatment she faced after Epic Games denied her entry to the Twitch Rivals Fortnite No Build event due to her past affiliations with the adult entertainment industry.
The news was even covered by gaming news giant, Jake Lucky. However, what makes it even more intriguing is the fact that she was suspended on the purple platform just a day later.
Currently, it remains unclear if she was banned due to her wardrobe choices or her decision to speak against the platform for banning her from the Twitch Rivals event just an hour before it.
Former adult star gets temporary suspension from Twitch
Interestingly, the 30-year-old former adult star has been a streamer for quite some time now (since 2019). After a successful career in her previous profession, Adriana has achieved several milestones on her way to gaming stardom as well. Presently (before the suspension), she has over 780K followers on her Twitch channel.
Addressing the topic of her exclusion from the event, Adriana stated:
"Last night, they decided to not approve me because of my adult work. So, because of my past and my adult work, I have been bumped from it."
She further stated:
"Epic games didn't approve of my background, but it's fine. I'm used to this, so it's fine"
Later that day, she was seen with a rather provocative clothing choice on her stream. The very next day, her account was suspended. So far, the streaming platform has not released any statements regarding their decision to ban her.
The streamer's outfit may have violated the platform's nudity and dress guidelines, as the rules stipulate that women cannot have an "exposed underbust" or wear see-through clothing. However, social media users pointed out that there were far more revealing garments in the 'Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches' category that have gone undetected.
Fans react to Chechik's ban
This instance marks Adriana's third ban from the purple platform, with her previous two bans being a result of suggestive acts. However, her latest suspension has drawn major scrutiny from the community. Here are some of the reactions that were shared:
Following her tweet, Fortnite responded, stating that she was welcome at the event as long as she removed all adult references from her stream's background. However, it remains to be seen if and when her Twitch suspension will be overturned.
Adriana Chechik has not shared any further updates after Fortnite’s response. As of today, she has not been added to the Twitch Rivals event.