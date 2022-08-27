Former adult star turned streamer refused entry to Twitch Rivals, banned a day later

Recently, former adult film star turned streamer Adriana Chechik shared a video talking about the discriminatory treatment she faced after Epic Games denied her entry to the Twitch Rivals Fortnite No Build event due to her past affiliations with the adult entertainment industry.

The news was even covered by gaming news giant, Jake Lucky. However, what makes it even more intriguing is the fact that she was suspended on the purple platform just a day later.

Currently, it remains unclear if she was banned due to her wardrobe choices or her decision to speak against the platform for banning her from the Twitch Rivals event just an hour before it.

Former adult star gets temporary suspension from Twitch

Interestingly, the 30-year-old former adult star has been a streamer for quite some time now (since 2019). After a successful career in her previous profession, Adriana has achieved several milestones on her way to gaming stardom as well. Presently (before the suspension), she has over 780K followers on her Twitch channel.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Former Adult Star Adriana Chechik has stated that Epic Games has denied her involvement in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite No Build event because of her past involvement in the adult industry



She was also unfortunately notified just an hour before the event Former Adult Star Adriana Chechik has stated that Epic Games has denied her involvement in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite No Build event because of her past involvement in the adult industryShe was also unfortunately notified just an hour before the event https://t.co/wP2XE7hoFo

Addressing the topic of her exclusion from the event, Adriana stated:

"Last night, they decided to not approve me because of my adult work. So, because of my past and my adult work, I have been bumped from it."

She further stated:

"Epic games didn't approve of my background, but it's fine. I'm used to this, so it's fine"

Later that day, she was seen with a rather provocative clothing choice on her stream. The very next day, her account was suspended. So far, the streaming platform has not released any statements regarding their decision to ban her.

AdrianaChechikTV @ChechikTv RavenEAP @RavenEAP



Big L take here. This is a terrible take from @EpicGames . Look, I defend them to the end on a lot of stuff but a) sex workers are real people, who get paid handsomely for that job and b) @ChechikTv isn't doing sex work on Twitch, she is a gamer. A very good gamer at that.Big L take here. twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat… This is a terrible take from @EpicGames. Look, I defend them to the end on a lot of stuff but a) sex workers are real people, who get paid handsomely for that job and b) @ChechikTv isn't doing sex work on Twitch, she is a gamer. A very good gamer at that. Big L take here. twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat… Thankyou for the support!! twitter.com/RavenEAP/statu… Thankyou for the support!! twitter.com/RavenEAP/statu…

The streamer's outfit may have violated the platform's nudity and dress guidelines, as the rules stipulate that women cannot have an "exposed underbust" or wear see-through clothing. However, social media users pointed out that there were far more revealing garments in the 'Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches' category that have gone undetected.

Fans react to Chechik's ban

This instance marks Adriana's third ban from the purple platform, with her previous two bans being a result of suggestive acts. However, her latest suspension has drawn major scrutiny from the community. Here are some of the reactions that were shared:

Kmesserli32 @Kmesserli32

Also, her other profession should not play a role. You may disagree with it, but that shouldn't call for a ban. @Dexerto I truly don't see the issue with the current state of Twitch.. if you accept a bikini, you can accept this outfit.Also, her other profession should not play a role. You may disagree with it, but that shouldn't call for a ban. @Dexerto I truly don't see the issue with the current state of Twitch.. if you accept a bikini, you can accept this outfit. Also, her other profession should not play a role. You may disagree with it, but that shouldn't call for a ban.

Erikaaa💋 @Erikkaa25 @Dexerto She shouldn’t be wearing that, she knew what she was doing 🙄 they have adult sites for that smh, not everyone on the internet likes this stuff . Sorry don’t feel bad for her 🤷🏽‍♀️ & everyone else that dresses like that or those that show everything should be banned too @Dexerto She shouldn’t be wearing that, she knew what she was doing 🙄 they have adult sites for that smh, not everyone on the internet likes this stuff . Sorry don’t feel bad for her 🤷🏽‍♀️ & everyone else that dresses like that or those that show everything should be banned too

Nikki @syrasmine_oce @JakeSucky Nothing wrong with SW. As long as she isn't being NSFW while in the event, what the hell is the issue? And an hour before the event? Come on. @JakeSucky Nothing wrong with SW. As long as she isn't being NSFW while in the event, what the hell is the issue? And an hour before the event? Come on.

Gala @Galadriex @JakeSucky an hour before sounds like poor organization and a lack of regard for her time, but the decision itself makes sense. it’s maybe a valuable lesson for all the creators getting into adult content nowadays? some doors will close to you, regardless of ppl pretending there’s no stigma @JakeSucky an hour before sounds like poor organization and a lack of regard for her time, but the decision itself makes sense. it’s maybe a valuable lesson for all the creators getting into adult content nowadays? some doors will close to you, regardless of ppl pretending there’s no stigma

A L E X ︻デ═一 @Alex_zedra



Roll with the punches man.

I get punched too. @JakeSucky I condone Adriana for her talent, but Fortnite has a significantly lower age fan base than other games. If you find that hard to believe then go through the child’s section of retail and tell me you don’t see fornite all over it.Roll with the punches man.I get punched too. @JakeSucky I condone Adriana for her talent, but Fortnite has a significantly lower age fan base than other games. If you find that hard to believe then go through the child’s section of retail and tell me you don’t see fornite all over it. Roll with the punches man. I get punched too.

Following her tweet, Fortnite responded, stating that she was welcome at the event as long as she removed all adult references from her stream's background. However, it remains to be seen if and when her Twitch suspension will be overturned.

Adriana Chechik has not shared any further updates after Fortnite’s response. As of today, she has not been added to the Twitch Rivals event.

