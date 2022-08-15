Epic Games and EA set to honor all FIFA 23 pre-purchases at discounted price

Epic Games and EA Sports announced earlier today, through an email, that they will be honoring all FIFA 23 pre-purchases made at an accidental discounted price. Late last month, Indian players discovered that the Ultimate Edition of the franchise's upcoming iteration was being offered at a ridiculously low price.

Social media was soon replete with screenshots of FIFA 23 listings on the Epic Games Store and purchase receipts, both showing a price of 4.80 INR. The golden opportunity was grasped by many before the price was rectified and changed. Those who did get it were worried that Epic Games might decide to revert the purchase, given the magnitude of it.

However, the recent email lays rest to any such speculation.

Epic Games will not refund any FIFA 23 pre-purchases made at the wrong discounted price

In the email sent to users who made the purchase, the EA Sports FIFA team acknowledged that they made "a pretty spectacular own goal" when they inadvertently offered the title for the incorrect price. They mentioned that it was their mistake and they would honor each and every purchase.

The full transcript is as follows:

"A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price. It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we'll be honoring all pre-purchases made at that price."

The bizarre bug went live for around 40 minutes on the platform, with several players managing to promptly nab the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 at that price. Those who missed such an opportunity rued their luck. However, soon a fear set in - what if EA Sports and Epic Games decide to refund such purchases made at that discounted rate?

To that end, there were screengrabs of alleged emails shared on Twitter and other sites that stated the purchases made at the incorrect price will be refunded soon. Epic Games and EA Sports' final stance on the matter will not only allow those fortunate ones to breathe a sigh of relief, but also endear them to the players.

Advertised as the most expansive FIFA title ever, FIFA 23 is arguably the most hyped and anticipated offering in the popular football simulator series. Beyond the technological advancements and whatever new offerings EA Sports will be bringing, the upcoming FIFA is set to be the franchise's swansong as EA and FIFA go their separate ways after.

Epic Games' email concluded with:

"We hope you love FIFA 23 - with HyperMotion2 technology, both men's and women's FIFA World Cups coming during the season, the addition of Women's club teams, cross-play features and more, this is our most expansive FIFA ever. We'll see you on the pitch in September!"

Fans of the popular series will be eagerly waiting to step onto the pitch for one last hurrah. The 30th and final installment in the FIFA series will be released on September 30 for Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S and Google Stadia.

