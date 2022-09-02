Fortnite x Adriana drama explained: Why the streamer wasn't allowed to play

Fortnite does not often ban players for no reason. They have been known to be wrong before on bans, but they usually remedy those swiftly. If a gamer gets banned by Epic Games for something revolving around the game, there's usually a good reason for it.

For example, offensive usernames are an easy way to get banned. Being harmful to the community is another way. The community guidelines are very clear, so violating them will be met with punishment.

However, sometimes a ban or punishment is met with controversy, which is exactly what has happened with Fortnite and Adriana. Here's the entire controversy, explained.

Fortnite x Adriana controversy: Why the popular streamer got banned from the Twitch Rivals event

According to Jake Lucky, the streamer was recently banned on Twitch after streaming with what must have been deemed an inappropriate outfit. In the video, she wore a see-through top with tape to cover anything that would have resulted in an instant ban.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Within 24 hours of not being allowed to participate in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite event by Epic Games



Adriana Chechik was banned on Twitch shortly after a stream with this outfit Within 24 hours of not being allowed to participate in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite event by Epic Games Adriana Chechik was banned on Twitch shortly after a stream with this outfit https://t.co/Zxk1gSy6nQ

Lucky also mentioned that she had previously been banned from the Twitch Rivals Fortnite event, but the ban actually came from Epic Games. By that logic, she must have done something to violate the community guidelines.

Adriana is a former adult star, and many assumed that her previous association with the industry might have been a reason for the ban. However, according to Lucky, that's not the case.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Fortnite did clarify for Twitch Rivals however that it was not for her past work in the adult industry, it was for the inappropriate references in the back of her stream. Fortnite did clarify for Twitch Rivals however that it was not for her past work in the adult industry, it was for the inappropriate references in the back of her stream. https://t.co/O9xlgapVVZ

In a response to the streamer, Fortnite said:

"We're so sorry this [the ban] happened. The request to Twitch Rivals was to work with you to remove adult references from your stream's background due to our game's rating. We have no issue with you participating in events or streaming Fortnite."

Their response provides a bit of clarity to an otherwise muddy situation. The former adult star was not banned because of her history, but because her stream was not quite tailored for a younger audience.

The game is rated T for teens, which means there can't really be any adult content. If it was somehow rated M for mature, then it's possible this wouldn't even be an issue. Even beyond the T rating, Fortnite is clearly designed for a younger audience that Epic Games would like to protect.

The Twitch Rivals Fortnite event (Image via Twitch)

Ultimately, she is not banned from the game permanently. Adriana still has her account and can still play the game as much as she wants. She may run into trouble trying to participate in events, but she can still play the game.

Epic Games only appears to be trying to protect their players. Adriana did point out that she didn't have adult links being promoted, but Twitch saw something that it didn't like, and therefore issued the ban.

Many have pointed out that streamers have done worse and not been banned on Twitch, but since it was in connection to Fortnite, a game for younger audiences, the rules have been strictly enforced.

