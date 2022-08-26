Has Andrew Tate actually been banned from Fortnite? Debunking the viral tweet

Fortnite is often quick to hand out bans. If any player is found to be cheating or doing anything that remotely violates the game's terms of service, they're often banned before they even realize it. Some streamers have even been banned live during their stream.

Epic Games takes their role very seriously. They want to maintain a safe and fair environment that everyone can enjoy. They care about the online safety of their players, as they state in their community guidelines:

"Epic Games wants Fortnite to be a fun, safe and fair environment for all of our players. This means that every now and then, we have to ban players who break the Epic Games Code of Conduct in Fortnite. Player bans are applied on an individual basis and range from temporary bans to permanent bans."

Andrew Tate has recently been banned from prominent platforms like Twitch, Facebook, and others because he does not provide the same environment.

Andrew Tate, the controversial Internet personality (Image via FreeTopG/Vimeo)

So when a viral tweet goes up claiming that Tate has been banned from arguably the most popular video game right now, people wonder whether or not it's legitimate.

Did Epic Games kick Andrew Tate off of Fortnite permanently? Viral tweet explained

The tweet comes from HYPEX, one of the Fortnite community's most prominent and popular leakers. Even though they don't actually work for Epic Games, they are one of the most reliable sources of information about the game.

HYPEX @HYPEX Andrew Tate has been banned from Fortnite Andrew Tate has been banned from Fortnite https://t.co/6eI2kfrxJs

So when they posted that Andrew Tate was banned from the game, many people took it as an official announcement. However, this is not the case.

As far as anyone can tell, Tate has not been banned by Epic Games. The tweet is just a meme based on the growing number of platforms refusing to give the controversial man the time of day.

There's not even any indication that Tate has ever played Fortnite. It doesn't seem like a game that meshes with his alpha-male lifestyle. If he doesn't even play, then there's no way for Epic to ban him, though they might consider it if he did.

The viral tweet (which has over 90 thousand likes at the time of writing) is quite funny, though not everyone enjoyed HYPEX's joke. The joke is not limited to Fortnite, with many sharing memes that he is banned from Club Penguin (a game that is not even active anymore), Roblox, and more.

Jonathan @junior3h3029 @HYPEX Does he even play fortnite. Not even an hour ago I saw he got banned the that penguin club game. @HYPEX Does he even play fortnite. Not even an hour ago I saw he got banned the that penguin club game.

Without any real evidence, it seems like all these jokes, including the Fortnite one, are not meant to be taken seriously.

How can one get banned from Fortnite?

There are a lot of ways to get an account banned. One of the biggest is with an offensive account name. According to Epic Games:

"Your display name must not contain any of the following: Vulgarity, hate speech, offensive or derogatory language of any kind, direct references to any Epic Games employee, product, service or character."

Cheating, impersonation, and being harmful to teammates are other ways to get banned.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish