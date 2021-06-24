Fortnite pro gets handed a wrongful permanent ban on live stream, gets 2000 vBucks, and an apology 30 minutes later

Fortnite is often quick to ban players for actions they deem inappropriate. Entire teams have been banned from professional tournaments for the actions or words of a single player.

Epic Games has shown they won't tolerate any form of online abuse, especially on the professional side of things. However, it can be argued that sometimes they are a bit too quick to pull the trigger.

Recently, a Fortnite pro was handed a permanent ban while on a livestream, something that is rarely caught on camera. They showed off their infamously quick reaction to what they deemed inappropriate behavior.

However, Epic Games made the wrong call on this one.

Fortnite ban wrongly handed out

Noahreyli is a competitive Fortnite player who has won several notable tournaments and events. He was hit with a permanent ban on livestream for cheating.

Naturally, everyone on the stream, including Noahreyli himself, was baffled. The ban came while he was streaming the Fortnite Thanos Cup and was subsequently kicked out before even exiting the battle bus.

Popular streamer Noahreyli. Image via Become Legends

The popular streamer was then hit with a permanent ban, shocking viewers even more. A loud "What?!" echoed through his microphone, which summed up the unfolding events rather well.

He repeats over and over "For what?" which further expressed his genuine shock.

Ban message from Epic Games. Image via YouTube

Fortunately for Noahreyli, the wrongful ban was quickly caught and reversed. The Fortnite community was shocked all around, but many other streamers and players helped spread the news that it was a mistake.

Within half an hour of the initial ban, it was reversed and the Community Manager for Fortnite Competitive personally reached out to Noahreyli and apologized.

He was awarded 2,000 V-Bucks and duly provided with full access to his account. The compensation might seem little, but Noahreyli didn't lose anything except about 30 minutes of playtime.

Noahreyli just got banned @noshfn you better get off them cheats pic.twitter.com/KthLQjJaEO — XPRT Eomzo (@Eomzo1) June 21, 2021

It can be argued that Epic Games will always be quick to hand out bans for cheating and other offenses. However, the good news is that they are quick in rectifying their mistakes upon being called out.

