Fact Check: Can you get banned in Fortnite for using an offensive name?

Epic Games usually doesn't hesitate to give out bans to Fortnite players. If they deem their behavior is inappropriate or detrimental in any way, they'll ban those players almost immediately. Several streamers have been banned for various reasons. Even pro players are not immune to getting banned.

Epic likely does that for a couple of reasons. First, they want to create a safe and enjoyable environment for all their players. Many of the players are on the younger side, so Epic Games act swiftly.

Mr NoFu @NofuMr @FortniteGame i was streaming with my mate playing hype cup tournament AND playing Fortnite permanently ban @EpicGames i was streaming with my mate playing hype cup tournament AND playing Fortnite permanently ban @EpicGames @FortniteGame https://t.co/0jf2uPcK8J

Second, it sets a precedent for any erring player: Act out, and the ban will come swift. Epic Games doesn't mess around.

For that reason, it's important to know what can get a Fortnite account banned. Obvious things like hacking, cheating and others result in bans. What about an offensive name?

Fact check: Can offensive Fortnite names result in account ban?

Yes, according to Epic Games, offensive names can and will result in a ban. This is what they say about it:

"Your display name must not contain any of the following: Vulgarity, hate speech, offensive or derogatory language of any kind, direct references to any Epic Games employee, product, service or character."

They want Fortnite to be safe first and foremost, which is why they issue bans:

"Epic Games wants Fortnite to be a fun, safe and fair environment for all of our players. This means that every now and then, we have to ban players who break the Epic Games Code of Conduct in Fortnite. Player bans are applied on an individual basis and range from temporary bans to permanent bans."

A temporary ban usually results in up to 30 days without being able to play. A permanent ban is indefinite and is usually reserved for more severe breaches of conduct.

Whether or not something is offensive is often subjective. However, when it comes to Epic Games, they've laid out exactly what they would consider offensive, so those things need to be avoided in usernames. That involves derogatory references about or belittling to:

"Diversity in race, ethnicity, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, national origin, and other groups."

They also don't want anyone to be impersonated, whether that's a celebrity, an Epic Games employee, government officials, streamers and others. Doing so can result in a ban.

Account bans can vary in length (Image via McCreamy on YouTube)

As Epic Games says, every case is judged to determine whether or not a temporary ban, permanent ban or other, lesser punishment is in order. That means it can be difficult to lay out everything that can result in a ban.

To avoid bans, any kind of questionable username should be avoided. Names and numbers are good and usually safe for creating a username. Players who feel they have been wrongly banned may reach out to Epic Games for help, but there's no guarantee anything would change.

If banned, gamers may just have to make a new account to play Fortnite on. Other Epic Games Store games will be accessible, though.

