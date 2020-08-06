Fortnite: Amid cheating accusations, Epic Games is planning a new ban wave

In light of cheating accusations by several professional players, Fortnite has come under heavy criticism from a large section of the online community. With the pandemic persisting, all of Fortnite's tournaments have been held online this year, from the FNCS qualifiers to Cash Cups.
Such a scenario has served as a breeding ground for cheaters, as Fortnite has witnessed a spike in the number of cheaters cropping up. Moreover, with cash rewards up for grabs, several casual gamers are ending up victorious, backed by cheats which many believe has compromised the competitive integrity of the game.
This seems to be one of the major issues which have led to popular pros leaving the game or reducing their streaming frequency.
The issue seems to be a recurrent flaw in the system as Epic had addressed this in the past, apparently taking steps to detect cheaters, but to no avail:
Wolfiez is not the only prominent pro player to have voiced their displeasure at the current scenario, as a plethora of other players have stated their concerns.
Fortnite Pros complain about the Anti-cheat
The anti-cheat scenario in Fortnite is so bad that pro players have actively voiced their concerns regarding this issue.
Social media has been buzzing with tweets on the same, from memes to complaints. Epic Games has landed themselves in a tight spot due to the flimsy anti-cheat.
Check out some of the reactions online:
The rise in the number of cheaters has led to several pro players speaking out against Epic Games for their lack of an accurate anti-cheat software.
From accusations of unfair team-ups to the problematic soft-aim issue, Fortnite pros have questioned the competitive integrity of the game, which they believe has been effectively compromised.
Moreover, their major grouse is with the fact that these cheaters are not even facing any repercussions:
Check out the video below, which highlights the increase in cheating in Fortnite and the reactions of several young pro players to the same:
Fortnite Ban Wave incoming?
Epic is known for introducing massive ban waves in the past. Recently, the Cash Cups were cancelled, and it is speculated that Epic Games is testing a new anti-cheat software as it gears up to combat the plague of cheating, which currently engulfs the game.
According to the tweet posted by ArcaneCG, the cups have been cancelled because of the following reason:
This opened up a dialogue, with several engaging in a discussion on a particular Reddit thread:
While some are lauding Epic for taking this particular step, others are still skeptical about Epic's handling of the entire situation.
How to Avoid a potential ban Wave?
Ban waves are usually imposed upon those who:
- Share accounts
- Any team-ups in-game
- Use cheat software of any kind
- Intentional manipulation of the game, such as disconnecting to deny competitor's points
- Creating alternate accounts to defy competitive bans
You can read more about the Fortnite competitive rules here.
If there is indeed an incoming ban wave, then players should refrain from buying any kind of third-party modifications or even stretched resolution.
Using any hacks like Wallhack, Aimbots etc. are major red flags and can certainly invite a ban, if detected.
As the discussion on closet cheating in Fortnite continues to rage, it remains to be seen what steps Epic will finally take to curb this menace of cheating, which has plagued the game for quite a while now.
