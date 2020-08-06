Fortnite: Amid cheating accusations, Epic Games is planning a new ban wave

In light of cheating accusations by several professional players, Fortnite has come under heavy criticism from a large section of the online community. With the pandemic persisting, all of Fortnite's tournaments have been held online this year, from the FNCS qualifiers to Cash Cups.

Such a scenario has served as a breeding ground for cheaters, as Fortnite has witnessed a spike in the number of cheaters cropping up. Moreover, with cash rewards up for grabs, several casual gamers are ending up victorious, backed by cheats which many believe has compromised the competitive integrity of the game.

THIS IS WILDDDDD.



YOUR COMPETITIVE INTEGRITY IS A JOKE @FNCompetitive — RBK Arab (@YourFellowArab) August 1, 2020

This seems to be one of the major issues which have led to popular pros leaving the game or reducing their streaming frequency.

The issue seems to be a recurrent flaw in the system as Epic had addressed this in the past, apparently taking steps to detect cheaters, but to no avail:

Wolfiez is not the only prominent pro player to have voiced their displeasure at the current scenario, as a plethora of other players have stated their concerns.

Fortnite Pros complain about the Anti-cheat

The anti-cheat scenario in Fortnite is so bad that pro players have actively voiced their concerns regarding this issue.

Social media has been buzzing with tweets on the same, from memes to complaints. Epic Games has landed themselves in a tight spot due to the flimsy anti-cheat.

Check out some of the reactions online:

Epic doesnt even do patch notes anymore and you think they know comp integrity? Half of KBM players soft aim on fortnite and dont get caught because the anti cheat is god awful, people have made videos on how to get soft aim and epic hasn't said shit — @yooFury (@yooFury) August 6, 2020

If the Anti-Cheat isn't good enough by Friday they should delay FNCS and all tourneys, amount of people who have bought it and are using it with all the talk about it is ridiculous. Last week several were using it BLATANTLY in Finals and will only get worse as time goes on. — FaZe Destiny (@DestinysJesus) August 5, 2020

The rise in the number of cheaters has led to several pro players speaking out against Epic Games for their lack of an accurate anti-cheat software.

From accusations of unfair team-ups to the problematic soft-aim issue, Fortnite pros have questioned the competitive integrity of the game, which they believe has been effectively compromised.

Moreover, their major grouse is with the fact that these cheaters are not even facing any repercussions:

In 1st place and I get w keyed by a guy who is being accused of cheating then sniped in the side gg pic.twitter.com/ZNxlpuzaQB — Ajerss (@Ajerss) August 3, 2020

Not trolling watch this full video out LOL. Like, imagine how many little kids are running around in these open quals closet cheating. @FNCompetitive pic.twitter.com/3KNJ2hRqcy — SEN Zyfa (@zyfaFN) August 2, 2020

everyone is just cheating now because epic doesnt give a fuck lmao — FaZe Sway (@FaZeSway) August 3, 2020

Fix the fucking anti cheat or cancel tournaments holy fuck — BBG Calc (@yungcalc) August 3, 2020

main issue is that the servers after 3 years still can't handle end games. If anything they seem like they're getting worse and worse each patch from just a viewing standpoint. and also people team in more than half the tourneys that are being held with 0 repercussions — cloakzy (@cloakzy) August 2, 2020

epic really down bad rn with all these cheaters and 9 hours of solo fncs back to back days lolol — NRG Edgey (@Edgeyy) August 2, 2020

bro this is the worst fncs holy fuck — Wolfiez (@Wolfiez) August 2, 2020

Check out the video below, which highlights the increase in cheating in Fortnite and the reactions of several young pro players to the same:

Fortnite Ban Wave incoming?

Epic is known for introducing massive ban waves in the past. Recently, the Cash Cups were cancelled, and it is speculated that Epic Games is testing a new anti-cheat software as it gears up to combat the plague of cheating, which currently engulfs the game.

According to the tweet posted by ArcaneCG, the cups have been cancelled because of the following reason:

Just got word from an Epic employee that the reason today’s cup was cancelled is because they’ve improved their anti-cheat in light of recent news. They used this cup as a way of testing it and had been actively banning cheaters from games before completely stopping the tourney — Arcane (@ArcaneCG) August 5, 2020

if any cheaters didnt get banned this will just mean they won't cheat again which i guess is good but it means we will never know who was cheating — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) August 5, 2020

This opened up a dialogue, with several engaging in a discussion on a particular Reddit thread:

While some are lauding Epic for taking this particular step, others are still skeptical about Epic's handling of the entire situation.

How to Avoid a potential ban Wave?

Ban waves are usually imposed upon those who:

Share accounts

Any team-ups in-game

Use cheat software of any kind

Intentional manipulation of the game, such as disconnecting to deny competitor's points

Creating alternate accounts to defy competitive bans

You can read more about the Fortnite competitive rules here.

If there is indeed an incoming ban wave, then players should refrain from buying any kind of third-party modifications or even stretched resolution.

Using any hacks like Wallhack, Aimbots etc. are major red flags and can certainly invite a ban, if detected.

So yesterday, @BuckteeFN (part of my trio) found that our third member, @bmanFN, was secretly using hacks without our knowledge.



...during daily trio cups AND bugha cup.



I'm posting this to show how easily these hacks are accessible and can go multiple tournaments undetected 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OYCY8jC2MP — SRN Zykoma (@ZykomaTV) July 31, 2020

As the discussion on closet cheating in Fortnite continues to rage, it remains to be seen what steps Epic will finally take to curb this menace of cheating, which has plagued the game for quite a while now.