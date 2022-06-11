Asmongold gets his alternate Twitch account banned for racism

Asmongold, a Twitch partner who is perhaps best known for being a prominent member of OTK, had an alternate account of his banned on Twitch. A chat member in Diablo Immortal's chat was reportedly saying the N-word multiple times, which may have resulted in the ban.

Post regarding Asmongold's alternate account being banned (Image via u/BridgeDuck45/Reddit)

According to Reddit u/Ashgur, the streamer didn't believe it was an issue at first, saying:

"Ah it's just some stupid kid, who cares?"

The backup account was ZackRawrr and it's currently unclear exactly why the ban was issued, but many believe it was related to the racial slurs sent into the chat. Since his alternate account is not partnered with Twitch, it got banned more quickly.

Asmongold gets alternate account banned from Twitch for alleged racism in chat

The ban may seem like a non-issue. After all, the streamer's main account is one of the biggest on the platform and remains untouched by the ban. However, the Twitch community guidelines may prevent him from using his main account as well:

"All suspensions are binding until expiration or removal upon successful appeal. Any attempt to circumvent an account suspension or chat ban by using other accounts, identities, or by appearing on another user’s account will also result in additional enforcement against your accounts, up to an indefinite suspension.”

It's usually the other way around, with content creators making alternate accounts to post on when their main is suspended or worse. It's an atypical situation that Asmongold finds himself in, but the rules don't allow for much leway.

He streams a lot of different things (Image via Asmongold/Twitch)

It's also unclear how long this may last. This is a unique situation, given Asmongold's status and his partnership with Twitch. Still, the rules were broken.

Twitch has cracked down recently on racism, sexism, and other forms of online abuse in an effort to make their site safer for everyone, and it may inadvertently cost them one of their top streamers.

The story is still developing and there's no timetable for a return or an appeal or anything. It's also unclear exactly when the ban was handed out, since it's an alternate account that doesn't generate too many headlines.

Fans react to Twitch's ban on Asmongold's alternate account

One Reddit user sees this as an unfortunate occurrence that many streamers have fallen prey to.

Another noticed a way around it that other streamers have used. Unfortunately, it's too late for Asmongold.

One commenter pointed out that the buck essentially stops with the streamer, regardless of how much control they have over their comments section.

The streamer apparently did not put in any effort to stop the viewer in the chat.

Many are confused as there's currently not a lot of information on this ban.

Austin @TheBobTheDoctor @moosests @Asmongold I'm wondering what the implications of this are as well.... But couldn't find any info on why or how he got banned, just tuned in after taking a break to see my wife off to work and came back and he was banned @moosests @Asmongold I'm wondering what the implications of this are as well.... But couldn't find any info on why or how he got banned, just tuned in after taking a break to see my wife off to work and came back and he was banned

For now, Asmongold has not responded, though he apparently had plans to stream tomorrow. Perhaps then his followers will learn more.

