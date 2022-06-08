Asmongold, Mizkif, and more announce OTK’s partnership with WePlay Esports to push production quality

Asmongold, Mizkif, and other well-known content creators in the gaming community have announced that OTK is partnering with WePlay Esports. This partnership is a big move for both sides and will undoubtedly benefit all involved.

OTK, also known as One True King, is one of the biggest gaming organizations. They have many big-name members, like Asmongold, Mizkif, Jschlatt, and most recently, BruceDropEmOff. There's a good reason they're one of the most well-known groups out there.

A partnership with WePlay Esports to help further their production and event capabilities even more for the future OTK's self proclaimed biggest announcement to dateA partnership with WePlay Esports to help further their production and event capabilities even more for the future https://t.co/zJ2Lux7PBL

WePlay Esports is another of the most well-known gaming organizations, having bases in Los Angeles, California, Kyiv, Ukraine, and other places stretching worldwide.

OTK announces massive partnership with WePlay Esports

The announcement came from the official OTK Twitch and Twitter channels. Asmongold, Mizkif, and others were featured in an announcement video that has surprised and pleased fans. Asmongold had this to say in announcing the partnership:

"We've had a lot of trials and a lot of tribulations a lot of times and we've always written them off and said the easy thing that I think Mizkif just said offhand, 'We're a new org, these things happen.' Well, not anymore because today, I would like to announce our partnership with WePlay."

They followed the video up with a tweet, saying that the things they have planned would blow the minds of their fans, followers, and the world. The production level of WePlay Esports is widely considered among the best in the business, so One True King joining up with them makes both of them a genuine force to be reckoned with.

The team (Image via One True King)

WePlay announced the same on their Twitter channel, telling followers that they are:

"Thrilled to announce our new partnership with OTKnetwork which will see us work with your favorite creators on content, shows, and other media activities such as the OTKGamesExpo! We're looking forward to working with OTK at our esports arena in Los Angeles!"

Several fans and followers were more than excited to see the announcement, including several other pros and content creators.

One True King is a relatively young organization but is already making big moves in the industry.

The timeline might move quickly now that the two are working together, but big things are going.

Hard work pays off, and it has paid off wonderfully for these two organizations.

For now, the two organizations will begin their remarkable partnership. It might be a while before fans and followers get a taste of what they're putting out, but it will be worth it. This is one of the most exciting partnerships in recent memory and everyone following along is better for it.

