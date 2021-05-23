Dota 2 esports: Final list of 18 teams confirmed for the WePlay AniMajor

After a prolonged second season of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC), the final 18 Dota 2 teams for the WePlay AniMajor have been confirmed.

The teams qualifying for the WePlay Animajor have been segregated into three different tiers based on which position they finished the season. These three seeds include:

Playoffs Seeds - These teams have qualified directly for the playoff stages of the WePlay AniMajor;

Group Stage Seeds - These teams have qualified for the group stage of the WePlay AniMajor;

Wildcard Seeds - These six teams will battle it out amongst themselves for two slots in the group stage of the WePlay AniMajor.

The wildcard qualification rounds will be played on June 2nd and 3rd respectively. The group stage will commence on June 4th with a total of eight teams participating.

The Animajor Eighteen — June 2 - June 13, 2021. Presented by @WePlay_Esports live from Kyiv, Ukraine. The final DPC Major before The International 10. #Animajor #DPC #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/Ejk2y2iFvM — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) May 23, 2021

Here's everything that Dota 2 fans need to know about the upcoming WePlay AniMajor in Kyiv.

Dota 2 teams qualified for the WePlay AniMajor

The six teams that will be battling it out for a position in the group stage include some of the best teams that Dota 2 esports has to offer. Ranging from the likes of Team Secret and Team Nigma in Europe to Chinese powerhouses Invictus Gaming and Vici Gaming, the wildcard stage will feature a lot of top tier Dota 2 action for fans to enjoy.

The six teams are:

Team Secret

Team Nigma

Invictus Gaming

Vici Gaming

Execration; and

AS Monaco Gambit.

Moving on to the Dota 2 teams that have qualified for the group stage of the WePlay AniMajor, the likes of Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses will be in action from June 4th. The six teams that have qualified for the group stage are:

Beastcoast

Evil Geniuses

PSG.LGD

Team Liquid

Team Spirit

TNC Predator

The group stage of the WePlay AniMajor is scheduled to conclude on June 7th. The organizers have further confirmed that the playoffs will begin from June 9th with the Grand Final scheduled for June 13th. The six teams that have qualified directly for the playoffs are:

Alliance

Team Aster

T1

Virtus Pro

Quincy Crew

NoPing E-Sports

The Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor is the last Major before The International 10, which is scheduled for August. Featuring a prize pool of $500,000, the WePlay AniMajor also has a total of 2,700 DPC points up for grabs. Teams that haven't qualified for The International 10 yet will be looking to earn a massive chunk of DPC points to secure their spot in the biggest the esports tournament in the history of Dota 2.